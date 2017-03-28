Jacob Wiley receives AP honorable mention All-America honors - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Jacob Wiley receives AP honorable mention All-America honors

By EWU Athletics

The growing list of accolades by Eastern Washington University basketball player Jacob Wiley has put him on a platform with a trio of EWU all-time greats.
 
Wiley was named by Associated Press as an honorable mention All-America selection on Tuesday (March 28), becoming just the fourth Eagle to earn that honor in 34 seasons as a member of NCAA Division I. Alvin Snow was the first in 2004, with Rodney Stuckey earning back-to-back awards in 2006 and 2007. Tyler Harvey was the latest to be recognized in 2015.
 
Wiley will be married on April 8, then will head for Portsmouth, Va., for the 65th-Annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. The PIT features 64 of the nation's top college seniors competing in a four-day, 12-game event in front of team representatives throughout the National Basketball Association. This year's tournament will take place April 12-15 at Churchland High School.
 
Wiley was selected as the MVP of the Big Sky Conference in his lone season as an Eagle, and went on to earn first team All-District 6 honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He graduated from Newport (Wash.) High School in 2012.

Wiley made Big Sky Conference history in the 2016-17 season by becoming just the second player in league history to score at least 639 points and have at least 303 rebounds in a single season in the league's 54-year existence. He finished with totals of 694 and 309, respectively, and no other player in league history has coupled that with at least 58 blocks (Wiley finished with 94 to come one shy of the league record) or a shooting percentage of at least .621 (Wiley finished at .643). Montana's Larry Krystkowiak (now head coach at Utah) is the other player to have at least 639/303 in the same year, and he had 709 points and 364 rebounds in the 1985-86 season.
 
Wiley finished the season ranked sixth in NCAA Division I in field goal percentage (.643), eighth in blocked shots (2.76 per game), 29th in scoring (20.4), 48th in rebounds (9.1) and 112th in free throw percentage (.828). En route to earning league MVP honors, he led the Big Sky in field goal percentage, rebounds and scoring, and was sixth in scoring. In league-only statistics, Wiley led in scoring (24.6), rebounding (10.3), blocked shots (2.5) and field goal percentage (.659).
 

EWU's Associated Press All-America Selections

2004     Alvin Snow (honorable mention)
2006     Rodney Stuckey (honorable mention)
2007     Rodney Stuckey (honorable mention)
2015     Tyler Harvey (honorable mention)
2017     Jacob Wiley (honorable mention)
 
 

2017 Associated Press All-America Team

First Team
Frank Mason III, Kansas, 5-11, 190, senior, Petersburg, Va.
20.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 5.1 apg, 48.7 3-pt fg pct, 36.2 minutes (65 first-place votes, 325 points).
Josh Hart, Villanova, 6-5½, 215, senior, Silver Spring, Md.
18.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.1 apg, 50.8 fg pct, 40.7 3-pt fg pct, 1.6 steals (62, 319).
Caleb Swanigan, Purdue, 6-9, 250, sophomore, Fort Wayne, Ind.
18.5 ppg, 12.6 rpg, 2.9 apg, 53.4 fg pct, 43.1 3-pt fg pct (61, 308).
Lonzo Ball, UCLA, 6-6, 190, freshman, Chino Hills, Calif.
14.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 7.9 apg, 54.4 fg pct, 41.0 3-pt fg pct, 2.0 steals (54, 296).
Justin Jackson, North Carolina, 6-8, 210, junior, Tomball, Texas
18.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.7 apg (24, 223).
 
Second Team
Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga, 6-3, 195, junior, Happy Valley, Ore.
16.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.8 apg, 52.1 fg pct, 91.0 ft pct, 1.8 steals (13, 191).
Luke Kennard, Duke, 6-6, 202, sophomore, Franklin, Ohio
20.1 ppg, 5.3 pg, 2.5 apg, 44.3 3-pt fg pct, 84.9 ft pct (10, 189).
Malik Monk, Kentucky, 6-3, 200, freshman, Lepanto, Ark.
20.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 40.3 3-pt fg pct (7, 165).
Dillon Brooks, Oregon, 6-7, 225, junior, Mississauga, Ontario
16.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.7 apg, 51.3 fg pct, 41.4 3-pt fg pct, 1.2 steals, 24.0 minutes (15, 152).
Johnathan Motley, Baylor, 6-10, 230, junior, Houston
17.3 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 51.7 fg pct (4, 143).
 
Third Team
Josh Jackson, Kansas, 6-8, 207, freshman, Detroit, 16.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 51.1 fg pct, 1.1 blocks, 1.7 steals (1, 96).
Markelle Fultz, Washington, 6-4, 195, freshman, Upper Marlboro, Md.
23.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 5.9 apg, 41.3 3-pt fg pct, 1.6 steals, 1.2 blocks, 35.7 minutes (3, 74).
Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame, 6-5, 225, junior, New Bedford, Mass.
17.5 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 52.3 fg pct, 1.4 blocks, 1.1 steals (1, 70).
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin, 6-10, 232, sophomore, Milan, Ill.
13.9 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 58.2 fg pct, 1.1 blocks, 1.9 steals (1, 66).
Lauri Markkanen, Arizona, 7-0, 230, freshman, Jyvaskyla, Finland
15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 43.2 3-pt fg pct, 82.4 ft pct (1, 50).
 
Honorable Mention (in alphabetical order)
Ian Baker, New Mexico State; Trae Bell-Haynes, Vermont; Evan Bradds, Belmont; Gian Clavell, Colorado State; T.J. Cline, Richmond; Patrick Cole, N.C. Central; Mike Daum, South Dakota State; Angel Delgado, Seton Hall; Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State; Nana Foulland, Bucknell; De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky; Jerome Frink, LIU Brooklyn; Kevin Hervey, Texas-Arlington; Isaiah Johnson, Akron; Keon Johnson, Winthrop; Peter Jok, Iowa; Przemek Karnowski, Gonzaga; Marcus Keene, Central Michigan; Jock Landale, Saint Mary's; TJ Leaf, UCLA; Paris Lee, Illinois State; Zach Lofton, Texas Southern; Donovan Mitchell, Louisville; Dallas Moore, North Florida; Monte Morris, Iowa State; Luke Nelson, UC Irvine; Semi Ojeleye, SMU; Alec Peters, Valparaiso; Justin Robinson, Monmouth; Devin Sibley, Furman; Dennis Smith Jr., N.C. State; Erik Thomas, New Orleans; Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina; Melo Trimble, Maryland; Spencer Weisz, Princeton; Jacob Wiley, Eastern Washington; JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee; T.J. Williams, Northeastern.
 
 
 

2016-17 Honors Won By Jacob Wiley

  • Honorable mention All-America (March 28 by Associated Press)
  • Selected to play in Portsmouth Invitational April 12-15 in Portsmouth, Virginia 
  • First Team NABC All-District 6 (March 22) 
  • Big Sky Conference All-Tournament (March 11) 
  • Mid-Major All-American (March 8 by College Sports Madness) 
  • Big Sky Conference MVP and Unanimous First Team All-Big Sky (March 6 by coaches) . . . also first team All-Big Sky and the league's Defensive Player of the Year by HoopsHD.com 
  • Big Sky Conference Player of the Week by College Sports Madness (Feb. 27) . . . With double-doubles in both games, Wiley had a total of 58 points, 28 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots in EWU's home sweep of Weber State (89-77) and Idaho State (97-77). He made 22-of-33 shots for 66.7 percent and also sank 14-of-16 free throws for 87.5 percent. He scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds versus Weber State, then had 38 points and 15 rebounds versus Idaho State. 
  • Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA); National Player of the Week by NCAA.com, National Player of the Week by Dick Vitale; National Mid-Major Player of the Week by College Sports Madness & Big Sky Conference Player of the Week by CSN and League Office (Feb. 6) . . . Averaged 41.5 points and 14.5 rebounds in two games while making 70 percent of his shots from the field and 76 percent from the free throw line. With double-doubles in each game, he scored 83 points in those victories to set one of the 11 school records and four Big Sky Conference marks he and his team were involved with. His 45 points against Portland State in EWU's 130-124 triple-overtime victory equaled a school record, which was equaled again in the final seconds when Bogdan Bliznyuk finished with 45. Wiley's 17 rebounds versus PSU equaled the eighth-most in school history. He also had 38 (now ninth in school history) versus Sacramento State. 
  • National Mid-Major Player of the Week by College Sports Madness & Big Sky Conference Player of the Week by CSN and League Office (Jan. 23) . . . Scored 51 points In victories over Northern Arizona (84-62) and Southern Utah (83-68), making 67.7 percent of his shots from the field (21-of-31) and 9-of-10 free throws. He also had16 rebounds, nine assists, eight blocked shots and a pair of steals. He scored 31 points versus NAU on 14-of-16 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line. 
  • Big Sky Conference Player of the Week (Jan. 17) . . . Wiley had career-high performances of 27 and 36 points for a combined 63 points in a victory over Idaho State on Jan. 12 and a three-point loss to Weber State two days later. He had only eight misses in 44 total attempts, sinking 78 percent of his shots from the field (25-of-32) and 92 percent of his free throws (11-of-12), making both of his 3-point attempts. He also had 16 rebounds, seven assists, three blocked shots and a pair of steals. His performances included 36 points versus Weber State to equal the 16th-most in school history. 
  • HoopsHD.Com Big Sky Mid-Season All-Big Sky (Dec. 30). 
  • MVP of Legends Classic Sub-Regional in Cheney (Nov. 22) . . . Finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, five blocked shots, five assists and a pair of steals in an 80-76 double-overtime victory over Seattle in the championship game. The previous night in an 81-77 win over Bryant, he scored 18 points and had a team-high nine rebounds, sinking 10-of-12 free throws and four of seven shots from the floor.

 

