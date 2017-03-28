Jacob Wiley receives AP honorable mention All-America honors

By EWU Athletics

The growing list of accolades by Eastern Washington University basketball player Jacob Wiley has put him on a platform with a trio of EWU all-time greats.



Wiley was named by Associated Press as an honorable mention All-America selection on Tuesday (March 28), becoming just the fourth Eagle to earn that honor in 34 seasons as a member of NCAA Division I. Alvin Snow was the first in 2004, with Rodney Stuckey earning back-to-back awards in 2006 and 2007. Tyler Harvey was the latest to be recognized in 2015.



Wiley will be married on April 8, then will head for Portsmouth, Va., for the 65th-Annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. The PIT features 64 of the nation's top college seniors competing in a four-day, 12-game event in front of team representatives throughout the National Basketball Association. This year's tournament will take place April 12-15 at Churchland High School.



Wiley was selected as the MVP of the Big Sky Conference in his lone season as an Eagle, and went on to earn first team All-District 6 honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He graduated from Newport (Wash.) High School in 2012.



Wiley made Big Sky Conference history in the 2016-17 season by becoming just the second player in league history to score at least 639 points and have at least 303 rebounds in a single season in the league's 54-year existence. He finished with totals of 694 and 309, respectively, and no other player in league history has coupled that with at least 58 blocks (Wiley finished with 94 to come one shy of the league record) or a shooting percentage of at least .621 (Wiley finished at .643). Montana's Larry Krystkowiak (now head coach at Utah) is the other player to have at least 639/303 in the same year, and he had 709 points and 364 rebounds in the 1985-86 season.



Wiley finished the season ranked sixth in NCAA Division I in field goal percentage (.643), eighth in blocked shots (2.76 per game), 29th in scoring (20.4), 48th in rebounds (9.1) and 112th in free throw percentage (.828). En route to earning league MVP honors, he led the Big Sky in field goal percentage, rebounds and scoring, and was sixth in scoring. In league-only statistics, Wiley led in scoring (24.6), rebounding (10.3), blocked shots (2.5) and field goal percentage (.659).



EWU's Associated Press All-America Selections

2004 Alvin Snow (honorable mention)

2006 Rodney Stuckey (honorable mention)

2007 Rodney Stuckey (honorable mention)

2015 Tyler Harvey (honorable mention)

2017 Jacob Wiley (honorable mention)





2017 Associated Press All-America Team

First Team

Frank Mason III, Kansas, 5-11, 190, senior, Petersburg, Va.

20.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 5.1 apg, 48.7 3-pt fg pct, 36.2 minutes (65 first-place votes, 325 points).

Josh Hart, Villanova, 6-5½, 215, senior, Silver Spring, Md.

18.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.1 apg, 50.8 fg pct, 40.7 3-pt fg pct, 1.6 steals (62, 319).

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue, 6-9, 250, sophomore, Fort Wayne, Ind.

18.5 ppg, 12.6 rpg, 2.9 apg, 53.4 fg pct, 43.1 3-pt fg pct (61, 308).

Lonzo Ball, UCLA, 6-6, 190, freshman, Chino Hills, Calif.

14.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 7.9 apg, 54.4 fg pct, 41.0 3-pt fg pct, 2.0 steals (54, 296).

Justin Jackson, North Carolina, 6-8, 210, junior, Tomball, Texas

18.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.7 apg (24, 223).



Second Team

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga, 6-3, 195, junior, Happy Valley, Ore.

16.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.8 apg, 52.1 fg pct, 91.0 ft pct, 1.8 steals (13, 191).

Luke Kennard, Duke, 6-6, 202, sophomore, Franklin, Ohio

20.1 ppg, 5.3 pg, 2.5 apg, 44.3 3-pt fg pct, 84.9 ft pct (10, 189).

Malik Monk, Kentucky, 6-3, 200, freshman, Lepanto, Ark.

20.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 40.3 3-pt fg pct (7, 165).

Dillon Brooks, Oregon, 6-7, 225, junior, Mississauga, Ontario

16.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.7 apg, 51.3 fg pct, 41.4 3-pt fg pct, 1.2 steals, 24.0 minutes (15, 152).

Johnathan Motley, Baylor, 6-10, 230, junior, Houston

17.3 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 51.7 fg pct (4, 143).



Third Team

Josh Jackson, Kansas, 6-8, 207, freshman, Detroit, 16.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 51.1 fg pct, 1.1 blocks, 1.7 steals (1, 96).

Markelle Fultz, Washington, 6-4, 195, freshman, Upper Marlboro, Md.

23.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 5.9 apg, 41.3 3-pt fg pct, 1.6 steals, 1.2 blocks, 35.7 minutes (3, 74).

Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame, 6-5, 225, junior, New Bedford, Mass.

17.5 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 52.3 fg pct, 1.4 blocks, 1.1 steals (1, 70).

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin, 6-10, 232, sophomore, Milan, Ill.

13.9 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 58.2 fg pct, 1.1 blocks, 1.9 steals (1, 66).

Lauri Markkanen, Arizona, 7-0, 230, freshman, Jyvaskyla, Finland

15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 43.2 3-pt fg pct, 82.4 ft pct (1, 50).



Honorable Mention (in alphabetical order)

Ian Baker, New Mexico State; Trae Bell-Haynes, Vermont; Evan Bradds, Belmont; Gian Clavell, Colorado State; T.J. Cline, Richmond; Patrick Cole, N.C. Central; Mike Daum, South Dakota State; Angel Delgado, Seton Hall; Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State; Nana Foulland, Bucknell; De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky; Jerome Frink, LIU Brooklyn; Kevin Hervey, Texas-Arlington; Isaiah Johnson, Akron; Keon Johnson, Winthrop; Peter Jok, Iowa; Przemek Karnowski, Gonzaga; Marcus Keene, Central Michigan; Jock Landale, Saint Mary's; TJ Leaf, UCLA; Paris Lee, Illinois State; Zach Lofton, Texas Southern; Donovan Mitchell, Louisville; Dallas Moore, North Florida; Monte Morris, Iowa State; Luke Nelson, UC Irvine; Semi Ojeleye, SMU; Alec Peters, Valparaiso; Justin Robinson, Monmouth; Devin Sibley, Furman; Dennis Smith Jr., N.C. State; Erik Thomas, New Orleans; Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina; Melo Trimble, Maryland; Spencer Weisz, Princeton; Jacob Wiley, Eastern Washington; JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee; T.J. Williams, Northeastern.







