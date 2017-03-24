Williams-Goss named NABC second team All-American - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Williams-Goss named NABC second team All-American

By Gonzaga Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced the 2017 NABC Coaches' Division I All-America teams. Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss was named Second Team All-American. Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC, these 15 student-athletes represent the finest basketball players across America.

Williams-Goss, who was recently named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year, currently leads Gonzaga in scoring (16.5 points per game), assists (4.7 per game) and steals (1.8 per game). The redshirt junior is grabbing 5.9 rebounds per game. The Happy Valley, Ore. native is shooting 89.5 percent from the free-throw line. He was also named first team Academic All-American for his performance in the classroom.

Top-seeded Gonzaga (35-1) faces 11th-seeded Xavier (23-14) in the West Regional Finals Saturday at 3:09 p.m. Pacific Time on TBS.
 
2017 NABC COACHES’ DIVISION I ALL-AMERICA FIRST TEAM
 
Lonzo Ball, UCLA, 6-6, 190, Freshman, Guard, Chino Hills, Calif.
Josh Hart, Villanova, 6-5, 215, Senior, Guard, Silver Spring, Md.
Justin Jackson, North Carolina, 6-8, 210, Junior, Forward/Guard, Tomball, Texas
Frank Mason III, Kansas, 5-11, 190, Senior, Guard, Petersburg, Va.
Caleb Swanigan, Purdue, 6-9, 250, Sophomore, Forward, Fort Wayne, Ind.
2017 NABC COACHES’ DIVISION I ALL-AMERICA SECOND TEAM
 
Dillon Brooks, Oregon, 6-7, 225, Junior, Forward, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
Luke Kennard, Duke, 6-6, 202, Sophomore, Guard, Franklin, Ohio
Malik Monk, Kentucky, 6-3, 200, Freshman, Guard, Lepanto, Ark.
Johnathan Motley, Baylor, 6-10, 230, Junior, Forward, Houston, Texas
Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga, 6-3, 195, Junior, Guard, Happy Valley, Ore.
 
2017 NABC COACHES’ DIVISION I ALL-AMERICA THIRD TEAM
 
Markelle Fultz, Washington, 6-4, 195, Freshman, Guard, Upper Marlboro, Md.
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin, 6-10, 232, Sophomore, Forward, Milan, Ill.
Josh Jackson, Kansas, 6-8, 207, Freshman, Forward, Detroit, Mich.
Lauri Markkanen, Arizona, 7-0, 230, Freshman, Guard, Jyvaskyla, Finland
Alec Peters, Valparaiso, 6-9, 235, Senior, Forward, Washington, Ill.
