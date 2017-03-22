Gonzaga wins multiple NABC District awards

By Gonzaga Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced the 2016-17 NABC Division I All-District teams and coaches. Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I, these student-athletes and coaches represent the finest basketball players and coaches across America.

Zags' head coach Mark Few was named the District 9 Coach of the Year. Przemek Karnowski and Nigel Williams-Goss were tabbed First Team All-District 9, and Zach Collins was selected to the second team.

Top-seeded Gonzaga (34-1) faces fourth-seeded West Virginia (28-8) in the West Regional Semifinals Thursday at 4:39 p.m. Pacific Time on TBS.

District 9

First Team

Jock Landale, St. Mary’s

Erik Mika, BYU

Jared Brownridge, Santa Clara

Second Team

Lamond Murray, Jr., Pepperdine

Joe Rahon, St. Mary’s

Chima Moneke, UC Davis

Luke Nelson, UC Irvine