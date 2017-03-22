Gonzaga wins multiple NABC District awards - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Gonzaga wins multiple NABC District awards

Courtesy: Gonzaga Athletics Courtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

By Gonzaga Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced the 2016-17 NABC Division I All-District teams and coaches. Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I, these student-athletes and coaches represent the finest basketball players and coaches across America.

Zags' head coach Mark Few was named the District 9 Coach of the Year. Przemek Karnowski and Nigel Williams-Goss were tabbed First Team All-District 9, and Zach Collins was selected to the second team.

Top-seeded Gonzaga (34-1) faces fourth-seeded West Virginia (28-8) in the West Regional Semifinals Thursday at 4:39 p.m. Pacific Time on TBS.

District 9
First Team
Jock Landale, St. Mary’s
Erik Mika, BYU
Jared Brownridge, Santa Clara
 
Second Team
Lamond Murray, Jr., Pepperdine
Joe Rahon, St. Mary’s
Chima Moneke, UC Davis
Luke Nelson, UC Irvine
Zach Collins, Gonzaga
 
Coach of the Year: Mark Few, Gonzaga
