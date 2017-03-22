Soft-spoken Williams is loud when needed for Gonzaga - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Soft-spoken Williams is loud when needed for Gonzaga

Williams Averages 10.6 PPG This Season For Gonzaga Williams Averages 10.6 PPG This Season For Gonzaga

In his first year playing with Gonzaga, Johnathan Williams III has proven to be one of the Bulldogs' go-to players. The junior transfer from Missouri waited patiently last season as a redshirt, and has now flourished in his starting role.

Often one of the most fired up Zags on the court, J3 is a soft-spoken gentleman from the South. SWX's Mike Stefansson gets to know the Bulldogs' latest star power forward.
 

