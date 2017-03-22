Soft-spoken Williams is loud when needed for Gonzaga

In his first year playing with Gonzaga, Johnathan Williams III has proven to be one of the Bulldogs' go-to players. The junior transfer from Missouri waited patiently last season as a redshirt, and has now flourished in his starting role.



Often one of the most fired up Zags on the court, J3 is a soft-spoken gentleman from the South. SWX's Mike Stefansson gets to know the Bulldogs' latest star power forward.

