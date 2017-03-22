Josh Hawkinson named NABC second team All-District 20 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

By Washington State Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Washington State men's basketball senior Josh Hawkinson has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division I All-District 20 Second Team, the organization announced Wednesday.

Hawkinson picks up the NABC honor for the first time in his career and becomes the first Cougar to be named to an NABC District team since Brock Motum earned second team in 2013 after he was named to the first team in 2012. 

Earlier this month, Hawkinson was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team for the first time after earning honorable mention honors the previous two seasons. 

Hawkinson concluded his Washington State career as the school's career record holder for rebounds and double-doubles with 1,015 rebounds and 56 double-doubles. He also holds the single-season rebounding record which he set as a sophomore in 2014-15. 

This season, Hawkinson ranks second in the Pac-12 in scoring with 10.2 rebounds per game, tied for first for free throw percentage at .833, 12th for scoring with 15.5 points per game and fifth for minutes played (35.4 mpg). Hawkinson leads the league and ranks fifth in the nation with 8.4 defensive boards a game. He became the 13th Pac-12 player to reach the 1,000 career rebounds and ranks 12th all-time in the league. Hawkinson also finished his Pac-12 career ranked eighth with 583 rebounds in conference play. 

Hawkinson earned his degree in just three years, receiving a business degree in the summer of 2016. He's currently working on his master's in business administration, which he is set to receive in May of this year. He's a three-time Pac-12 All-Academic honoree and was named the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year this year. 

2017 NABC ALL-DISTRICT HONORS
District 20
First Team
Lonzo Ball, UCLA
Dillon Brooks, Oregon
Ivan Rabb, California
Markelle Fultz, Washington
Lauri Markkanen, Arizona

Second Team
TJ Leaf, UCLA
Kyle Kuzma, Utah
Reid Travis, Stanford
Josh Hawkinson, Washington State
Derrick White, Colorado

