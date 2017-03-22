Kailer Yamamoto named to WHL 2nd All-Star team

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Detroit.

Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday night.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, front, scores a goal past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Denver.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...

Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

Wayne Huizenga, who built his fortune from trash, dies at 80

Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane Chiefs forward Kailer Yamamoto, as announced by the WHL on Wednesday morning, has been named to the league’s Western Conference Second All-Star Team. Yamamoto, who led the Western Conference in scoring (6th overall) with 42 goals and 57 assists for 99 points, was left off the score sheet just 11 times in 65 games. He is considered a top prospect for this summer’s 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Via the WHL’s official release:

Calgary, AB – The Western Hockey League announced today the Eastern and Western Conference All-Star teams for the 2016-17 WHL season.

The 2016-17 WHL Eastern and Western Conference All-Star teams are as follows:

WHL Eastern Conference All-Star Teams

FIRST ALL-STAR TEAM

Goaltender – Zach Sawchenko (Calgary, AB), Moose Jaw Warriors

Defenceman – Connor Hobbs (Saskatoon, SK), Regina Pats

Defenceman – Kale Clague (Lloydminster, AB), Brandon Wheat Kings

Forward – Sam Steel (Sherwood Park, AB), Regina Pats*

Forward – Adam Brooks (Winnipeg, MB), Regina Pats

Forward – Tyler Wong (Cochrane, AB), Lethbridge Hurricanes

SECOND ALL-STAR TEAM

Goaltender – Logan Flodell (Regina, SK), Saskatoon Blades

Defenceman – Sergey Zborovskiy (Moscow, Russia), Regina Pats

Defenceman – Jake Bean (Calgary, AB), Calgary Hitmen

Forward – Tyler Steenbergen (Sylvan Lake, AB), Swift Current Broncos

Forward – Jayden Halbgewachs (Emerald Park, SK), Moose Jaw Warriors

Forward – Chad Butcher (Kamloops, BC), Medicine Hat Tigers

WHL Western Conference All-Star Teams

FIRST ALL-STAR TEAM

Goaltender – Carter Hart (Sherwood Park, AB), Everett Silvertips

Defenceman – Ethan Bear (Ochapowace, SK), Seattle Thunderbirds*

Defenceman – Noah Juulsen (Abbotsford, BC), Everett Silvertips

Forward – Mathew Barzal (Coquitlam, BC), Seattle Thunderbirds

Forward – Cody Glass (Winnipeg, MB), Portland Winterhawks

Forward – Matthew Phillips (Calgary, AB), Victoria Royals

SECOND ALL-STAR TEAM

Goaltender – Connor Ingram (Imperial, SK), Kamloops Blazers

Defenceman – Parker Wotherspoon (Surrey, BC), Tri-City Americans

Defenceman – Juuso Valimaki (Nokia, Finland), Tri-City Americans

Forward – Kailer Yamamoto (Spokane, WA), Spokane Chiefs

Forward – Morgan Geekie (Strathclair, MB), Tri-City Americans

Forward – Kole Lind (Shaunavon, SK), Kelowna Rockets

* indicates unanimous selection