Kailer Yamamoto named to WHL 2nd All-Star team

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane Chiefs forward Kailer Yamamoto, as announced by the WHL on Wednesday morning, has been named to the league’s Western Conference Second All-Star Team. Yamamoto, who led the Western Conference in scoring (6th overall) with 42 goals and 57 assists for 99 points, was left off the score sheet just 11 times in 65 games. He is considered a top prospect for this summer’s 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Via the WHL’s official release:

Calgary, AB – The Western Hockey League announced today the Eastern and Western Conference All-Star teams for the 2016-17 WHL season.

The 2016-17 WHL Eastern and Western Conference All-Star teams are as follows:

WHL Eastern Conference All-Star Teams

FIRST ALL-STAR TEAM
Goaltender – Zach Sawchenko (Calgary, AB), Moose Jaw Warriors
Defenceman – Connor Hobbs (Saskatoon, SK), Regina Pats
Defenceman – Kale Clague (Lloydminster, AB), Brandon Wheat Kings
Forward – Sam Steel (Sherwood Park, AB), Regina Pats*
Forward – Adam Brooks (Winnipeg, MB), Regina Pats
Forward – Tyler Wong (Cochrane, AB), Lethbridge Hurricanes

SECOND ALL-STAR TEAM
Goaltender – Logan Flodell (Regina, SK), Saskatoon Blades
Defenceman – Sergey Zborovskiy (Moscow, Russia), Regina Pats
Defenceman – Jake Bean (Calgary, AB), Calgary Hitmen
Forward – Tyler Steenbergen (Sylvan Lake, AB), Swift Current Broncos
Forward – Jayden Halbgewachs (Emerald Park, SK), Moose Jaw Warriors
Forward – Chad Butcher (Kamloops, BC), Medicine Hat Tigers

WHL Western Conference All-Star Teams

FIRST ALL-STAR TEAM
Goaltender – Carter Hart (Sherwood Park, AB), Everett Silvertips
Defenceman – Ethan Bear (Ochapowace, SK), Seattle Thunderbirds*
Defenceman – Noah Juulsen (Abbotsford, BC), Everett Silvertips
Forward – Mathew Barzal (Coquitlam, BC), Seattle Thunderbirds
Forward – Cody Glass (Winnipeg, MB), Portland Winterhawks
Forward – Matthew Phillips (Calgary, AB), Victoria Royals

SECOND ALL-STAR TEAM
Goaltender – Connor Ingram (Imperial, SK), Kamloops Blazers
Defenceman – Parker Wotherspoon (Surrey, BC), Tri-City Americans
Defenceman – Juuso Valimaki (Nokia, Finland), Tri-City Americans
Forward – Kailer Yamamoto (Spokane, WA), Spokane Chiefs
Forward – Morgan Geekie (Strathclair, MB), Tri-City Americans
Forward – Kole Lind (Shaunavon, SK), Kelowna Rockets

* indicates unanimous selection

