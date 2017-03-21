WSU football begins spring practice Thursday

The annual Crimson and Gray Game will be April 22 at Joe Albi Stadium in Spokane at 2 p.m.

Offensively, the Cougars return seven starters from 2016, including 2016 All-Pac-12 performers Luke Falk, Jamal Morrow, Cole Madison, as well as unanimous All-American Cody O'Connell, just the second in school history. The Cougars led the Pac-12 in passing offense (362.5 ypg, third nationally), completion percentage (.703, second nationally) and first downs (340, seventh nationally). WSU also returns the entire running back group, which combined for 1,660 rushing yards, 1,034 receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns, one of only four schools nationally to have to have both 1,000-plus rushing and receiving yards.

The Washington State University football team will begin its spring practice schedule, Thursday, March 23, the first of 15 practice dates that conclude April 25. The annual Crimson and Gray Game will be April 22 at Joe Albi Stadium in Spokane at 2 p.m. and televised by the Pac-12 Networks.

This spring marks the sixth under head coach Mike Leach as the Cougars return 44 lettermen from last season's Holiday Bowl team, 20 on offense, 23 on the defense and one on special teams.



Defensively, WSU begins its third season under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Last season the Cougar defense allowed 26.4 ppg and 405.9 ypg, both marked improvements over 2015. The Cougars’ rushing defense finished third in the Pac-12 at 134.2 ypg, the fewest yards allowed by WSU since 2006. WSU’s turnover margin took another jump, improving from -1.42 in 2014 to -0.08 in 2015 to +0.46 last season.

The Cougars will practice Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Martin Stadium and Rogers Field with the Crimson and Gray Game set for Saturday, April 22 at Joe Albi Stadium.

2017 Washington State Football Spring Practice Schedule:

Day Date Time

Thursday March 23 2:30 p.m.

Saturday March 25 TBA

Tuesday March 28 2:30 p.m.

Thursday March 30 2:30 p.m.

Saturday April 1 TBA

Tuesday April 4 2:30 p.m.

Thursday April 6 2:30 p.m.

Saturday April 8 TBA

Tuesday April 11 2:30 p.m.

Thursday April 13 2:30 p.m.

Saturday April 15 TBA

Tuesday April 18 2:30 p.m.

Thursday April 20 2:30 p.m.

Saturday April 22 2 p.m.*

Tuesday April 25 2:30 p.m.