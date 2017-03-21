Gonzaga prepares for Sweet 16 matchup against West Virginia

By Gonzaga Athletics

Gonzaga Notes (pdf)

West Virginia Notes (pdf)

#1 Gonzaga (34-1) vs. #4 West Virginia (28-8)

THURSDAY, MARCH 23, 2017 | 4:39 P.M. | SAN JOSE, CA | SAP CENTER

TELEVISION: TBS (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Lewis Johnson)

RADIO: Gonzaga IMG Radio Network (Tom Hudson and Gonzaga IMG Radio Network (Tom Hudson and Matt Santangelo

LIVE VIDEO: NCAA March Madness Live

ABOUT THE SERIES

- This is the fourth all-time meeting between Gonzaga and West Virginia. The Zags have won all three previous matchups.

- GU won the first-ever meeting, 77-54, in the second round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh, Pa. The seventh-seeded Zags cruised to the win over 10th-seeded WVU, behind 56 percent shooting from the field (63.6% in second half).

- Gonzaga eased to an 84-50 home win in the second meeting on Nov. 12, 2012. The game was part of ESPN’s Tipoff Marathon, and was the second games as Bulldogs for Rem Bakamus and Przemek Karnowski (6 pts, 4 rebs in 17 mins).

- The following season, GU visited West Virginia and edged out the Mountaineers, 80-76. Karnowski scored 19 points as the Zags rallied from a 10-point deficit on Dec. 10, 2013.

- West Virginia and Gonzaga have two common opponents this season, Mississippi Valley State and Iowa State. WVU beat Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 14, 107-66. The Zags beat MVSU on Dec. 1, 97-63. On Nov. 27, GU beat Iowa State, 73-71, while the Mountaineers won at Iowa State on Jan. 31, 85-72, but fell in the Big 12 Championships to ISU, 80-74.

- The Bulldogs are 17-8 against current Big 12 members, including 2-1 in the NCAA Tournament, with latest tournament matchup coming in 2014. Gonzaga beat Oklahoma State, 85-77, in the first round in San Diego, Calif.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA

- The fourth-seeded Mountaineers make their fourth trip to the Sweet 16 under coach Bob Huggins, and its second since 2015, after defeating fifth-seeded Notre Dame, 83-71, in the second round in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday.

- Jevon Carter scored 24 points and Daxter Miles Jr. added 18 points. WVU shot 50 percent from the field, including 8-of-14 from behind-the-arc. The Mountaineers also made 21-of-26 from the free-throw line.

- Carter, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, averages a conference-best 2.53 steals per game (7th in NCAA). He leads the team with 13.3 points and 3.8 assists per game.

- Esa Ahmad adds 11.3 points per game. Nathan Adrian is averaging 9.7 points and a team-high six boards per game.

- West Virginia tops the country with 366 total steals and an average of 10.2 steals per game. The Mountaineer defense forces a national-best 20.11 turnovers per game. Their 7.8 turnover margin also leads NCAA Div. I.

- WVU has nearly forced more turnovers (724) than its opponents have made field goals (808).

- The Mountaineers went 4-3 against the Top-25 this season. West Virginia is 12-6 away from home in 2016-17.

NCAA TOURNAMENT NOTES

- Gonzaga is making its 19th consecutive NCAA Tournament Appearance and 20th overall.

- The 19 straight berths to the field is the fourth-longest current streak in the nation (Kansas, Duke, Michigan State).

- Gonzaga is 26-19 all-time in 20 NCAA Tournament appearances with eight trips to the Sweet 16 and two trips to the Elite Eight.

- GU is 23-17 in the NCAA Tournament under Mark Few with a berth in all 18 seasons of Few’s head coaching career.

- The Bulldogs are one of only three programs to appear in the Sweet 16 in each of the last three seasons. Wisconsin and North Carolina are the other two programs.

- Gonzaga is one of only two teams to win its opening-round NCAA Tournament game each of the last nine seasons. Kansas is the other program.

- GU has never played an NCAA Tournament game in San Jose, Calif., site of the West Regional semifinals and finals.

- The Bulldogs receive a one-seed for the second time in program history. The 2012-13 Zags defeated [16] Southern as the top-seed in the West, before falling to [9] Wichita State. Both of those games were played in Salt Lake City.

- Gonzaga has played more NCAA Tournament games in Salt Lake City than any other site, winning six of the nine games played there.

- GU has never faced a four-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

- The Zags are 2-6 in regional semifinal games.

- Gonzaga is 17-13 all-time as a single-digit seed, with an 11-2 record in its first round game as a single-digit seed, 7-7 in the round-of-32, and 1-2 in regional semifinal games.

- Last season, [11] Gonzaga defeated [6] Seton Hall and [3] Utah in Denver, Colo., to advance to the Sweet 16 where it fell to [10] Syracuse.

FEW REACHES 500-WIN PLATEAU

Mark Few reached the 500-win plateau with the second round win versus Northwestern.

- He is the third fastest coach to reach 500 wins in a career, behind only Adolph Rupp (583 games) and Jerry Tarkanian (604).

- Few boasts a 500-112 record as head coach at Gonzaga. He passed John Wooden (.803) for fourth on the NCAA’s all-time winning percentage at .817.

1600 AVENUE

- Gonzaga also reached the 1,600-win plateau in program history.

- The Zags boast a 1,600-1,088 all-time record, a .595 winning percentage.

- GU won its 34th game of the season Saturday, the second-most wins in a season in program history. The Bulldogs need just one more victory to equal the 2014-15 team’s 35-win total.

NOT BAD FOR A FRESHMAN

- In his first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, Zach Collins had a pair of stellar performances in the first and second rounds.

- The true freshman totaled seven blocks in the two games, recording four against Northwestern.

- He averaged 12 points in the two wins, making seven of his 11 shots from the field (63.6 percent).

- Collins also made nine of his 12 shots from the free-throw line, and pulled down 11 total rebounds.

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOK

Zach Collins blocked four shots versus Northwestern, tying for the most by a GU player in the NCAA Tournament.

- In GU’s first round win over South Dakota State, Johnathan Williams’ 14 rebounds were the second-most by a Zag in the NCAA Tournament, behind Casey Calvary’s 15 against Virginia in 2001.

Przemek Karnowski moved to second in program history with 10 blocks in NCAA Tournament play in his career. In just two games, Collins is not far behind in sixth with seven blocks.

LIFE ON THE ROAD

- Since March 6, 2010, Gonzaga is 109-30 in road or neutral games. The Zags’ 78.4-win percentage on the road or neutral games tops the nation over that span.

- The Zags have won 19 consecutive games away from the McCarthey Athletic Center.

- The Bulldogs were the only team in the country that went perfect on the road this season at 9-0.

- Gonzaga last went unbeaten on the road in the 2003-04 season when it went 10-0.

- GU has won 11 straight true road games, which is the longest streak in the nation.

MILESTONE WATCH

- The Zags’ current 83.9 points per game would be a program record. The 2000-01 Zags own the current mark at 82.4.

- Gonzaga’s 22.8-point winning margin would be a new record, besting the 2012-13 mark of 17.1.

Nigel Williams-Goss is tied for fifth for most steals in a single season in program history with 59, three away from being fourth.

- Zach Collins’ 65.2 field goal percentage currently ranks third for best in a single season in program history.

Przemek Karnowski now has 600 made field goals in his career, nine free-throw attempts from 500, three rebounds away from 800 and now has 150 blocks.

- Williams-Goss is 33 points away from the 1,500-point plateau in his career, while Karnowski is 45 points shy of the feat.

Johnathan Williams needs 15 rebounds to reach 700 in his career.