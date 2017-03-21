Elynuik signs amateur tryout contract with Charlotte Checkers - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Elynuik signs amateur tryout contract with Charlotte Checkers

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane Chiefs forward Hudson Elynuik has signed an amateur tryout contract (ATO) with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL, allowing him to join the club and potentially make his professional debut. Elynuik, who just completed his 19-year-old season with the Chiefs, was a third round pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by Charlotte’s parent club, the Carolina Hurricanes. He has not yet signed his entry-level contract with Carolina.

Via the official statement from the Charlotte Checkers’ website:

With junior seasons coming to an end, the Checkers have brought on their first up-and-coming prospect in Hudson Elynuik, who inked an amateur tryout contract with Charlotte on Tuesday.

Elynuik, 19, was selected by Carolina in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft. The Calgary native recently wrapped up his fourth WHL season, ranking third on the Spokane Chiefs with 73 points (29g, 44a) in 64 games. Over his WHL career, Elynuik has racked up 137 points (53g, 84a) over 209 games with Kootenay and Spokane.

The 6-foot-5 center will join the Checkers Tuesday and could be an option to make his pro debut this week against Iowa. Elynuik is the first of what could be several players from junior and overseas to join Charlotte at the end of the season. Last season saw Nicolas Roy come aboard for a pair of games, while Haydn Fleury and Roland McKeown got a taste of the pro game the year before.

Elynuik, who turns 20 in October, would be eligible to play for the Checkers next season.

