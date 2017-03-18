Chiefs fall to Americans 5-4 in overtime despite Kailer Yamamoto - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Chiefs fall to Americans 5-4 in overtime despite Kailer Yamamoto's hat trick

Courtesy: Larry Brunt Courtesy: Larry Brunt

By Spokane Chiefs
Morgan Geekie’s second goal of the night 28 seconds into overtime lifted the Tri City Americans to a 5-4 win over the Spokane Chiefs Friday night in Kennewick. The loss extended Spokane’s season long losing streak to 8 straight, while Tri City snapped a 5 game losing skid with the victory. Tri City has now won 9 of 11 against the Chiefs this season.

The Americans took a 1-0 lead after one as Vladislav Lukin scored with just 24 seconds remaining in the period. Spokane would even the game at one when Kailer Yamamoto scored on a rebound of his own shot on the power play at 16:52 of the second period. Yamamoto’s 40th goal of the year was assisted by Hudson Elyniuk and Ty Smith and sent the game to the third tied at one.

Tri City would score two goals in the first 8:31 of the third period to take a 3-1 lead. Elyniuk would cut the lead to 3-2 with his 28th goal of the season on the power play at 12:28 on assists from Keanu Yamamoto and Jaret Anderson-Dolan. Geekie scored his first of the night at 15:13 of the third to seemingly put the game away for Tri City as they took a 4-2 lead.

Kailer Yamamoto then rallied the Chiefs as he scored his second of the night with just 1:02 remaining from Elyniuk to bring Spokane within 4-3. The Chiefs then pulled goalie Jayden Sittler in the final minute and the move paid off as Yamamoto scored again with 35 seconds remaining to tie the game at four. Tri City would thwart the comeback though, as Geekie scored his second of the game off an odd man rush to give the Americans their second overtime win over the Chiefs this season.

Spokane will try to bounce back as they host the Americans in the Chiefs home finale Saturday night at 7:05pm. Mike Boyle will have the call on 1510 KGA starting with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.

