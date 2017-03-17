Gonzaga Basketball a Family Affair for Phil McCarthey

In the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, Phil McCarthey's office is filled with reminders of great Gonzaga moments. His memorabilia spans decades, but Phil's Gonzaga memories go back even further.



"It's one of those things that's almost indescribable," he says of his earliest memories from his college days. "I always tell people, you have to experience that."



Phil McCarthey wasn't always a Zag, but he's always been a Bulldog. He started college at Georgetown, but after his sophomore year, made a life-changing decision to study abroad.



"What really left the impression on me initially from the Gonzaga in Florence experience was that idea that we were all in the same boat, we looked out for each other, we took care of each other."

Phil had found an extended family at GU and decided to transfer in.

"All these years later, they are among some of my closest friends," he says of the group that he studied with in Florence. "In fact, some of them are coming in for various parts of the country for these Gonzaga games this week."



Now a proud Gonzaga grad, Phil and his brother Tom gave a major gift to their alma mater in the early 2000s, one that has allowed Gonzaga basketball to flourish on a national stage.



"I stand back and I am in awe" says Phil. "There are so many schools of our size, they've had their fifteen minutes of fame. We've had nineteen years of fame."



After nearly two decades of success, this Bulldog team could be the most famous of them all. And they remind Phil of another group of Zags; the one that drew him to Gonzaga all those years ago.



"What I see out of this team that reminds me of Gonzaga in Florence, everybody is working towards a common goal. You can take a variety of individuals from various backgrounds and channel them in a common direction. I can seee the same thing with this team. They genuinely like each other, look out for each other, and have a lot of fun. I think that's a common thing I can describe my experience, they're having fun."



That kind of fun not only creates memories, it just might lead to some more memorabilia for Phil McCarthey to put on his shelves.