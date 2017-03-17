Gonzaga to play Northwestern Saturday at 2:15 PDT

By Gonzaga Athletics

#1 Gonzaga (33-1) vs. #8 Northwestern (24-11)

SATURDAY, MARCH 18, 2017 | 3:15 P.M. MT | SALT LAKE CITY, UT | VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA

TELEVISION: CBS (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Jamie Erdahl)

RADIO: Gonzaga IMG Radio Network (Tom Hudson and Gonzaga IMG Radio Network (Tom Hudson and Matt Santangelo

LIVE VIDEO: NCAA March Madness Live

ABOUT THE SERIES

- This is the first all-time meeting between Gonzaga and Northwestern.

- Since joining the NCAA in 1958-59, the Zags are 11-19 all-time versus current Big Ten members, with last meeting against a Big Ten opponent coming in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament, an 87-68 victory over Iowa in Seattle on March 22.

- The Bulldogs are 3-5 all-time in the NCAA Tournament versus current Big Ten members.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN

- In their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, the Wildcats edged Vanderbilt, 68-66, in the first round Thursday.

- Bryant McIntosh made 10 of his 16 shots from the field and scored a game-high 25 points for Northwestern.

- The Wildcats’ Dererk Pardon recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

- Northwestern made 56 percent from the field in the first half and finished at 49 percent.

- McIntosh leads the Wildcats averaging 14.7 points per game, and a Big Ten best, 5.2 assists per game.

- Scottie Lindsey adds 14.2 points per outing, and Vic Law is scoring 12.1 points per game.

- Pardon averages a team-high 8.8 rebounds per game, and is shooting 60.7 percent from the field.

- As a team, Northwestern is 13th in the country with a 1.45 assist-to-turnover ratio. NU turns the ball over only 10.5 times per game, which is 16th in the nation.

- The Wildcats are holding opponents to 40.3 percent from the field, which ranks 22nd in the country. They were second in the Big Ten allowing 65.1 points per game.

NCAA TOURNAMENT NOTES

- Gonzaga is making its 19th consecutive NCAA Tournament Appearance and 20th overall.

- The 19 straight berths to the field is the fourth-longest current streak in the nation (Kansas, Duke, Michigan State).

- Gonzaga is 25-19 all-time in 20 NCAA Tournament appearances with seven trips to the Sweet 16 and two trips to the Elite Eight.

- GU is 22-17 in the NCAA Tournament under Mark Few with a berth in all 18 seasons of Few’s head coaching career.

- Gonzaga is the only team to win its opening-round NCAA Tournament game each of the last nine seasons. Kansas, which plays Friday night, has won eight straight openers.

- The Zags are 7-8 all-time in the round-of-32, winning in the second round the last two seasons by an average of 21 points.

- Gonzaga is 16-13 all-time as a single-digit seed, with an 11-2 record in its first round game as a single-digit seed, and 6-7 in the round-of-32.

- Last season, [11] Gonzaga defeated [6] Seton Hall and [3] Utah in Denver, Colo., to advance to the Sweet 16 where it fell to [10] Syracuse.

ONE MORE FOR 500

Mark Few has won 499 games as a head coach, just one away from 500 victories.

- He would be the third fastest coach to reach 500 wins in a career, behind only Adolph Rupp and Jerry Tarkanian.

- Few boasts a 499-112 record as head coach at Gonzaga. He passed John Wooden (.803) for fourth on the NCAA’s all-time winning percentage at .817.

1600 AVENUE

- Gonzaga is also one victory shy of reaching the 1,600-win plateau in program history.

- The Zags boast a 1,599-1,088 all-time record, a .595 winning percentage.

- GU won its 33rd game of the season Thursday, the second-most wins in a season in program history.

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOK

- In Thursday’s first round win over South Dakota State, Johnathan Williams’ 14 rebounds were the second-most by a Zag in the NCAA Tournament, behind Casey Calvary’s 15 against Virginia in 2001.

Zach Collins blocked three shots versus the Jackrabbits, also the second-most by a GU player in the NCAA Tournament.

Przemek Karnowski moved to second in program history with 10 blocks in NCAA Tournament play in his career.

RETURNING TO THE GREAT SALT LAKE

- Gonzaga receives a one-seed for the second time in program history. The 2012-13 Zags defeated [16] Southern as the top-seed in the West, before falling to [9] Wichita State. Both of those games were played in Salt Lake City.

- Gonzaga has played more NCAA Tournament games in Salt Lake City than any other site, winning five of the eight games played there.

- GU has never played an NCAA Tournament game in San Jose, Calif., site of the West Regional semifinals and finals.

LIFE ON THE ROAD

- Since March 6, 2010, Gonzaga is 108-30 in road or neutral games. The Zags’ 78.3-win percentage on the road or neutral games tops the nation over that span.

- The Bulldogs were the only team in the country that went perfect on the road this season at 9-0.

- Gonzaga last went unbeaten on the road in the 2003-04 season when it went 10-0.

- The Zags have won 18 consecutive games away from the McCarthey Athletic Center.