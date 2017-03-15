Vandals beat Utah State 64-57 in the WBI

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho—Idaho women's basketball head coach Jon Newlee is no stranger to getting his team into the postseason. Wednesday was a bit different. Idaho's 64-57 win over Utah State to open the Women's Basketball Invitational marked Newlee's first postseason win as Vandal.



Idaho (18-14) got down early on in the contest. Utah State got out to a 7-0 lead in the first three minutes of the opening frame. Brooke Reilly got Idaho on the board with a 3-pointer, igniting a 7-0 run to tie the game with 6:39 to go in the period. USU momentarily regained the lead, 12-10, before a second 7-0 run handed Idaho a 17-12 lead.



Both teams slowed down the scoring in the second quarter. Idaho was just 1-for-8 at the open of the quarter, getting down 25-19. Idaho closed the final 4:06 of the half on an 8-0 run. Taylor Pierce beat the buzzer with her second 3 of the game, lifting Idaho to a 27-25 lead at the break.



Mikayla Ferenz drilled a three for Idaho to get the scoring going in the third. Idaho opened the quarter on a 10-0 run, pushing its lead to 37-25. Ferenz scored eight points in the quarter, helping Idaho outscore the Aggies 25-13 in the period. Idaho shot 8-for-16 from the field and 5-of-10 from 3-point distance in the quarter. Ferenz's second 3 of the quarter gave the Vandals a 16-point lead, 52-36, their largest of the night.



Utah State (17-15) climbed back into contention in the fourth, limiting Idaho to just three field goals in the quarter. The Aggies opened the final quarter with a 7-0 run cutting the Idaho lead down 52-47. A pair of Karlee Wilson free throws interrupted the run, but the Aggies continued to pressure the Vandals. Utah State cut the lead all the way down to two, 54-52, completing a 12-2 run in all.



Idaho got key 3s from Pierce and Geraldine McCorkell to get back to an eight-point advantage with 2:47 to play. USU got within four inside the final two minutes. Pierce closed the door with her fifth 3 of the night, wrapping up the 57-64 win.



Pierce led all players with 19 points for the Vandals, snagging a career-high eight rebounds. Ferenz closed the night with 13 points and five boards. McCorkell fought for nine points and seven rebounds. Brooke Reilly finished with eight, while Isabelle Hadden closed with seven.



Olivia West led Utah State with 15 points. Shannon Dufficy recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.



Check back for full a wrap up of tonight's win...