Gonzaga prepares for 1st round matchup against South Dakota State

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are having arguably one of their best seasons in school history. With a 32-1 record and a number one seed in this year's NCAA tournament one would think that the Bulldogs would feel some pressure to live up to expectations. In their press conference today, Nigel Williams-Goss explained that they don't feel any pressure and are excited to get playing.

"We're just excited to have the opportunity to finish off what we all came here for and the vision that we had for ourselves starting the season. No pressure, just

really excited and ready to play."

For Przemek Karnowski, this is his 5th NCAA tournament appearance and while he's happy that he is the winningest Bulldog of all time, he's happy that he helps his team win.

"I'm happy whenever I play my team wins, and that means a lot to me. And just being there on top, that says a lot about our program and what this program is all about. It's about winning. And I think when I got there I can give credit to all my coaches and all my teammates throughout the five years that I had a chance to work with."

Gonzaga comes into this tournament as the number one seed for just the second time in school history and will be playing in Salt Lake City, over 700 miles away from Spokane. Even though it's a neutral site, head coach Mark Few explained to his team that this will be much like a road game.

"The thing that I told them is they just need to be prepared for it's probably going to be a road type environment. It's just the nature of sports and everybody likes to root for underdogs. And if you're No.1, there's not going to be a whole lot of people rooting for you, except the Gonzaga people. Just prepare for that. We've been great on the road all year. And just understand we need to come out with that type of hardened exterior and play great."

Mark Few also responded to an article that a Spokane-native had wrote claiming that the only thing Spokane has going for them is Gonzaga basketball. Few was shocked by the question and said that Spokane was the key for Gonzaga's success.

Gonzaga tips off against South Dakota State tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. PDT and if they win, will play the winner of Vanderbilt and Northwestern.

You can watch Gonzaga's NCAA tournament press conference here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P60MOmV7VuU&feature=youtu.be&t=5294