Washington Huskies have parted ways with head coach Lorenzo Romar

By UW Athletics

SEATTLE – Lorenzo Romar will not return as head coach of the University of Washington men's basketball program, Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen announced Wednesday. Romar recently completed his 15th season at the helm of the Huskies program.



"After evaluating our men's basketball program, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary," Cohen said. "Today is particularly difficult because Coach Romar is such a beloved member of our University community. I want to thank Lorenzo and his family for 15 years of dedicated service and sacrifice to our University."



A national search will begin immediately to identify the Huskies' next head coach.



Romar led Washington to six NCAA Tournament berths and he finishes as the second-winningest coach in school history, compiling a record of 298-196 at UW. His 2005 team finished with a 29-6 overall record, tying the highest win total in school history and earning Washington's first-ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He led the Huskies to a number of program firsts, including back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances (2005, 2006) and consecutive conference tournament championships (2010, 2011).



"As a former student-athlete, and an alum of the University of Washington, this is definitely not an easy day for me. I was really looking forward to coaching our team next year and beyond. However, God had a different plan," Romar said. "I am proud of a lot of things we were able to accomplish in the 15 years that we were here. I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff who have played a part in that success. I will always support the University of Washington, and pull for the Huskies."



During his time at UW, Romar was named conference coach of the year three times, and guided the Huskies to three regular-season conference crowns and three conference tournament championships. He was honored at the 2006 Final Four as the recipient of the John Wooden "Keys to Life" Award.



A native of Compton, Calif., Romar was a two-year starter on the UW men's basketball team. He was named the Huskies' team captain for the 1979-80 season, prior to earning his UW degree and being selected by the Golden State Warriors in the 1980 NBA Draft.