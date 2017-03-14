How well does Montana know Gonzaga? - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

How well does Montana know Gonzaga?

MISSOULA, Mont. -

KHQ and SWX are on the road to follow the Zags. We're headed to Salt Lake City for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but first, we stopped in Missoula, Montana, to see how well Montanans know the Gonzaga team, and how far they think the team will go in the tournament. 

