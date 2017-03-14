Pick a winner? Las Vegas casinos can't agree on NCAA fave

Can't decide the winner in your March Madness bracket? Don't feel bad. Las Vegas casinos can't agree on an NCAA Tournament favorite either.



The Wynn Las Vegas and Westgate SuperBook originally listed Duke as the odds-on pick to win college basketball's national championship on Sunday. But both books switched to North Carolina as the favorite on Tuesday, less than 48 hours after the brackets for the tournament were revealed.



Meanwhile, MGM Resorts International had Kansas as a 5-1 favorite, while William Hill opened favoring North Carolina and tightened its odds after early wagers.



Jay Kornegay is Westgate's sports book director. He says the odds are so close among the top contending teams that an influx of money can easily swing the favorite.



Casino industry officials say about $10.4 billion will be wagered during the tournament in the United States, both legally and illegally.



