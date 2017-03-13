Idaho accepts WBI bid, plays Utah State Wednesday

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho—The Idaho women's basketball team have accepted a bid to continue the season, hosting the first round of the Women's Basketball Invitational on Wednesday. The announcement marks the sixth postseason trip for the Vandals under head coach Jon Newlee.



The Vandals will host Utah State in the first game of a postseason double-header. Idaho will take on the Aggies at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Idaho men's CollegeInsider.com Tournament game against Stephen F. Austin at 8 p.m.



Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at GoVandals.com/tickets, by calling 208-885-6466, or in person at the Idaho ticket office located inside the Kibbie Dome offices. The game will be lived streamed through Facebook Live.



The WBI is a 16-team tournament that takes place over a two week span. All games are played on campus sites. This marks Idaho's second WBI appearance. Idaho qualified in 2011, marking Newlee's first postseason trip at Idaho. The Vandals fell 62-47 at South Dakota.



Idaho (17-14) ended the regular season fifth in the Big Sky. The Vandals posted an 83-68 first-round win over Southern Utah at the Big Sky Tournament last week in Reno, Nev. The Vandals' run at a second straight Big Sky title came to an end in the quarterfinals. Mikayla Ferenz scored 23 points to lead Idaho in its 73-64 loss to Eastern Washington.



Utah State (17-14) earned the sixth seed in this year's Mountain West Tournament. The Aggies opened with a 46-40 win over No. 11 Air Force. USU fell to No. 3 UNLV, 68-43, to close the tournament.



The two teams have played a handful of common opponents this season. Utah State has a 4-5 record against shared opponents, including notable wins over Montana State and UNLV. Idaho holds a 5-5, netting wins over Wyoming, Southern Utah and Wyoming.



Fans can stay up-to-date on all things Idaho women's basketball by following the team on twitter, @VandalsWBB.