Gonzaga receives No. 11 seed, will play No. 6 Oklahoma in Seattle

By Gonzaga Athletics

No. 11 Gonzaga (26-6, 14-4 WCC) vs. No. 6 Oklahoma (22-9, 13-5 Big 12) (NCAA First Round)

3:30 p.m. | Saturday, Mar. 18 | Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Magic AM 790 KJRB Gonzaga IMG Radio Network

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets to the Gonzaga Women’s Basketball NCAA Tournament games in Seattle, WA are currently available for purchase through www.gohuskies.com. General admission tickets are currently available to purchase online. Starting Tuesday, March 14th at 5pm, reserved tickets will be available for purchase. Please note, fans of all ages are required to have a ticket for NCAA Tournament games

For additional questions, please contact the Gonzaga Ticket Office at 509.313.6000.

HOW TO WATCH

- The game is televised live on ESPN2 and live online or using a tablet or mobile device using the WATCH ESPN app.

NCAA TOURNAMENT NOTES

- Gonzaga was selected for its eighth NCAA Tournament in nine years and ninth overall.

- The Bulldogs are 10-8 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, with four trips to the Sweet 16 and one to the Elite Eight.

- GU is 7-3 in the NCAA Tournament as an 11-seed, the most wins as any seed.

- This marks the seventh time the Bulldogs have advanced to the NCAA Tournament via winning the WCC Tournament. The last time was in 2014, when the sixth-seed Bulldogs lost in the first round to 11-seeded James Madison.

- Gonzaga is 3-1 all-time in the tournament in Seattle, last playing there in 2010. Beating Xavier (2009) & North Carolina and Texas A&M (2010).

- The Zags are 5-3 all-time in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

- GU is 3-0 against 6-seeds, beating Iowa (2011), Rutgers (2012), and George Washington (2015).

- In their last appearance, in 2015, Gonzaga advanced to the Sweet 16 with wins over No. 6 George Washington & host No. 3 Oregon State, before falling to No. 2 Tennessee at the Spokane Arena, as an 11-seed.

WCC TOURNAMENT

- The Zags won their seventh WCC Tournament by an average of 24.7 points per game.

- Jill Barta led the tournament in scoring at 24 points per game, and set a a tournament record with 37 points in the championship game.

- Kiara Kudron led the tournament with 18 defensive rebounds and Laura Stockton led with 6.3 assists per game.

- Barta, Kudron, and Stockton were all selected All-Tournament, with Barta being named the MOP.

- As a team, the Bulldogs led the championship in scoring, defense, field goal percentage, steals, and assists.

ZAG STORYLINES

- Jill Barta became the fourth-fastest Zag to 1000 career points, and second fastest in the Division I era (Heather Bowman), the 22nd Zag to do it, and now has 1004 career points after her career-high of 37 in the WCC Championship game.

- The Zags have scored 78 points in transition in the past nine games, and given up 10.

- The Zags are 17-1 this season when scoring more than 70 points and 20-0 when allowing 59 points or less.

- With the win over USF, GU won their 25th game for the ninth time in 10 seasons, and 10th time in program history, including twice under third-year head coach Lisa Fortier.