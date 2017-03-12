Gonzaga earns No. 1 seed in the West region on Selection Sunday

Gonzaga is a No. 1 seed for the second time in school history, and it comes with some memories - not all of them good.



Gonzaga will face No. 16 seed South Dakota State on Thursday in Salt Lake City. The other time the Bulldogs received a No. 1 seed was 2013. And they were sent to Salt Lake City. And they were upset in the round of 32 by Wichita State as the Shockers made a run to the Final Four. This time, the Bulldogs could end up facing tournament first-timer Northwestern in the second round.



This is a different Gonzaga squad led by West Coast Conference player of the year Nigel Williams-Goss. The Bulldogs have five players averaging in double figures scoring, but the question will be how they handle a close game. Aside from its loss to BYU, Gonzaga's only had one game decided by less than 10 points since Dec. 3.

Gonzaga will play South Dakota State on Thursday, March 16, at 11 a.m. on TBS.

