Comeback Bid Falls Short As Spokane Drops Sixth In A Row

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Detroit.

Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday night.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, front, scores a goal past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Denver.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

by Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs scored three goals in the third period in a comeback bid that fell just short on Saturday night at Spokane Arena as they lost to the visiting Prince George Cougars, 4-3. NHL Draft prospects Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Kailer Yamamoto led the offense for Spokane with two and three points, respectively.

Prince George opened the game with a flurry, scoring three goals in the first period to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Josh Curtis scored his ninth of the season on a rebound at the 13:05 mark. Jared Bethune made it 2-0 just 70 seconds later, taking a puck straight to the net off a won faceoff by Jesse Gabrielle. Russian winger Nikita Popugaev punched in his 29th of the season with a wrist shot from the left circle on a power play at 17:42.

After a scoreless second, Spokane got on the board early in the third as Anderson-Dolan streaked down the left side before snapping a shot to the far post for his 36th goal, with assists going to Yamamoto and goaltender Jayden Sittler.

Prince George regained the three-goal lead midway through the third as defenseman Josh Anderson found the net on the power play with a shot from the left circle through a screen up front.

Yamamoto chipped in his 39th goal of the season at the 13:39 mark, pouncing on a rebound from older brother Keanu Yamamoto's shot from inside the left circle. The power play assist gave Keanu 24 on the year. Anderson-Dolan earned a secondary assist on the play.

With the Chiefs' net empty, Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik capitalized on a perfect feed from Pavel Kousal to score his 27th goal of the season and make it a one goal game with 1:13 left in regulation, but the comeback fell short as time expired before Spokane could tie it up.

The loss was Spokane's season-long sixth in a row. They have four games - two at home - remaining in the regular season.

The Chiefs finished 2-for-6 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill while being outshot 30-40.