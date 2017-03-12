Comeback Bid Falls Short As Spokane Drops Sixth In A Row - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Comeback Bid Falls Short As Spokane Drops Sixth In A Row

Posted:
Photo: Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs Photo: Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs

  • HockeyMore>>

  • NHL change to goaltender interference reviews begins now

    NHL change to goaltender interference reviews begins now

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:53:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...
    All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.More >>
    All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.More >>

  • Vegas clinches playoff spot with 4-1 win over Avalanche

    Vegas clinches playoff spot with 4-1 win over Avalanche

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:54:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.
    William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.More >>
    William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.More >>

  • Rust's OT winner gives Penguins season sweep of Flyers

    Rust's OT winner gives Penguins season sweep of Flyers

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:33:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.
    Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.More >>
    Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.More >>
    •   

by Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs scored three goals in the third period in a comeback bid that fell just short on Saturday night at Spokane Arena as they lost to the visiting Prince George Cougars, 4-3. NHL Draft prospects Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Kailer Yamamoto led the offense for Spokane with two and three points, respectively.

Prince George opened the game with a flurry, scoring three goals in the first period to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Josh Curtis scored his ninth of the season on a rebound at the 13:05 mark. Jared Bethune made it 2-0 just 70 seconds later, taking a puck straight to the net off a won faceoff by Jesse Gabrielle. Russian winger Nikita Popugaev punched in his 29th of the season with a wrist shot from the left circle on a power play at 17:42.

After a scoreless second, Spokane got on the board early in the third as Anderson-Dolan streaked down the left side before snapping a shot to the far post for his 36th goal, with assists going to Yamamoto and goaltender Jayden Sittler.

Prince George regained the three-goal lead midway through the third as defenseman Josh Anderson found the net on the power play with a shot from the left circle through a screen up front.
Related Links
Box Score

Yamamoto chipped in his 39th goal of the season at the 13:39 mark, pouncing on a rebound from older brother Keanu Yamamoto's shot from inside the left circle. The power play assist gave Keanu 24 on the year. Anderson-Dolan earned a secondary assist on the play.

With the Chiefs' net empty, Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik capitalized on a perfect feed from Pavel Kousal to score his 27th goal of the season and make it a one goal game with 1:13 left in regulation, but the comeback fell short as time expired before Spokane could tie it up.

The loss was Spokane's season-long sixth in a row. They have four games - two at home - remaining in the regular season.

The Chiefs finished 2-for-6 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill while being outshot 30-40.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.