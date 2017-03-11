Yamamoto scores 38th goal in 4-2 loss to Portland

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane forward Kailer Yamamoto scored his team-leading 38th goal of the season on Friday night at Spokane Arena as the Chiefs lost to the visiting Portland Winterhawks, 4-2. The loss was Spokane’s fifth in a row.

Portland got the scoring underway early in the first period as Cody Glass scored his 30th of the year on a rebound opportunity, chipping the puck over starting goaltender Jayden Sittler’s right shoulder to make it 1-0 at the 4:38 mark.

Yamamoto responded under five minutes into the second period, carrying the puck behind the Portland net to just under the left circle before snapping it under the cross bar on the short side. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik earned the assist the play with a nice cross-ice feed from the left wing.

Winterhawks defenseman and Edmonton Oilers prospect Caleb Jones sniped his eighth goal in at the 11:34 mark of the third period to regain the lead for Portland.

Glass struck again 2:30 later for his second of the night and what would become the game-winner, converting on the power play with a nice give-and-go play with team captain Keegan Iverson.

Spokane’s Taylor Ross made things interesting at the 16:33 mark of the third, scoring shorthanded off a nice feed from overage winger Alex Mowbray. The Winterhawks shut the door with 30 seconds remaining in regulation as Skyler McKenzie fired in his 39th of the season on an empty net.

The Chiefs were outshot 49-25 on the game and went 0-for-2 on the power play, compared to Portland’s 1-for-6.

Spokane remains home for a Saturday night matchup against the Prince George Cougars. It will be Red Lion Buck Night & CheerStix Giveaway at the Spokane Arena as hot dogs and Coca-Cola products will be $1 all game long.

Tickets for Saturday night and all remaining Chiefs home games are available in-person at the Chiefs' Ticket Office at Spokane Arena, over the phone at 509-535-PUCK and online at ticketswest.com or spokanechiefs.com.