Yamamoto scores 38th goal in 4-2 loss to Portland - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Yamamoto scores 38th goal in 4-2 loss to Portland

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Chiefs Fall To Winterhawks 4-2 Chiefs Fall To Winterhawks 4-2

  • HockeyMore>>

  • NHL change to goaltender interference reviews begins now

    NHL change to goaltender interference reviews begins now

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:53:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...
    All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.More >>
    All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.More >>

  • Vegas clinches playoff spot with 4-1 win over Avalanche

    Vegas clinches playoff spot with 4-1 win over Avalanche

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:54:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.
    William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.More >>
    William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.More >>

  • Rust's OT winner gives Penguins season sweep of Flyers

    Rust's OT winner gives Penguins season sweep of Flyers

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:33:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.
    Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.More >>
    Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.More >>
    •   

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane forward Kailer Yamamoto scored his team-leading 38th goal of the season on Friday night at Spokane Arena as the Chiefs lost to the visiting Portland Winterhawks, 4-2. The loss was Spokane’s fifth in a row.

Portland got the scoring underway early in the first period as Cody Glass scored his 30th of the year on a rebound opportunity, chipping the puck over starting goaltender Jayden Sittler’s right shoulder to make it 1-0 at the 4:38 mark.

Yamamoto responded under five minutes into the second period, carrying the puck behind the Portland net to just under the left circle before snapping it under the cross bar on the short side. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik earned the assist the play with a nice cross-ice feed from the left wing.

Related Links
Box Score

Winterhawks defenseman and Edmonton Oilers prospect Caleb Jones sniped his eighth goal in at the 11:34 mark of the third period to regain the lead for Portland.

Glass struck again 2:30 later for his second of the night and what would become the game-winner, converting on the power play with a nice give-and-go play with team captain Keegan Iverson.

Spokane’s Taylor Ross made things interesting at the 16:33 mark of the third, scoring shorthanded off a nice feed from overage winger Alex Mowbray. The Winterhawks shut the door with 30 seconds remaining in regulation as Skyler McKenzie fired in his 39th of the season on an empty net.

The Chiefs were outshot 49-25 on the game and went 0-for-2 on the power play, compared to Portland’s 1-for-6.

Spokane remains home for a Saturday night matchup against the Prince George Cougars. It will be Red Lion Buck Night & CheerStix Giveaway at the Spokane Arena as hot dogs and Coca-Cola products will be $1 all game long.

Tickets for Saturday night and all remaining Chiefs home games are available in-person at the Chiefs’ Ticket Office at Spokane Arena, over the phone at 509-535-PUCK and online at ticketswest.com or spokanechiefs.com.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.