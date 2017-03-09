Vandals advance to Big Sky Semifinals beating Montana 81-77

RENO, Nev.—A hot start and a thrilling second half helped the Idaho Vandals men's basketball team advance to the semifinals of the Big Sky Tournament with a 81-77 win over No. 5 Montana at the Reno Events Center on Thursday.



Idaho (18-12) got off to a scorching start on Thursday. The Vandals opened 9-for-10 from the field, building a 21-16 lead at the 11: 05 mark. Arkadiy Mkrtychyan led the offensive charge for Idaho. He started 5-for-5 from the field, totaling 12 points in the half. The Vandals went up by as many as 13 in the half, gaining a 36-23 lead thanks to a transition 3 by senior Victor Sanders.



Montana would come on late in the first with a 7-0 run, cutting the Vandal lead down to four in the final minute. Brayon Blake hit Idaho's fifth triple as the half expired, extending Idaho's lead to 41-34 at the break.



Montana (16-16) continued to keep play close in the second half. The Griz cut the Idaho lead down to four with the opening possession of the half. A 3-for-3 start from the field helped keep the Vandals at arm's length. A Mkrtchyan jumper put the Vandals up nine, 50-41, with just over three minutes played in the half.



Play continued back and forth, trading baskets on each end. The Griz got the first big push of the half, going on a 5-0 run, trimming the Idaho lead down to 57-55 with 10:17 to play. Mkrytychyan and Pat Ingram helped push the lead back up to six, before a 6-0 run for Montana tied the game up at 61.



The final five minutes of play featured three ties and four lead changes. Sanders hit back-to-back shots to put Idaho up three, 77-74, inside the final minute. Montana got within one, 78-77, but free throws from Sanders and Allen closed out the win for the Vandals.



Sanders and Mkrytchyan finished with 19 points apiece to lead the Vandals.



Check back with GoVandals.com for a complete recap.