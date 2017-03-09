Mark Few name Sporting News Coach of the Year

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Mark Few was named the Sporting News college basketball Coach of the Year Thursday.

Few has led the Bulldogs to a 32-1 record so far this season, which marks their 10th straight season with at least 25 wins, and third 30-win season in program history. Gonzaga has clinched its 19th straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Few also led GU to its fifth straight WCC regular season title and tournament title. The Zags appeared in the conference tournament championships for the 20th straight season. Gonzaga had its second number-one ranking in program history this season.

Few was recently named the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year for the 11th time, a national semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy Coach of the Year, the USA TODAY Coach of the Year and the USBWA District IX Coach of the Year.

For the complete story from the Sporting News visit http://www.sportingnews.com/ncaa-basketball/news/sporting-news-college-basketball-coach-of-the-year-award-2016-17-gonzaga-final-four-march-madness/c1fumsfqhlxjzuxtjf7gk5fp