Chiefs eliminated from playoff contentions following 4-0 loss to Everett

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday night.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete). St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

SPOKANE, Wash. - Philadelphia Flyers prospect Carter Hart earned his eighth shutout of the season on Wednesday night as the Spokane Chiefs fell to the Everett Silvertips, 4-0. The loss, combined with Portland's 5-4 win over Prince George, officially eliminated the Chiefs from the WHL Playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

The Silvertips got the scoring underway early in the first period with a pair of rebound goals, beginning with Cal Babych's first of the season at the 5:48 mark. The veteran forward took advantage of a Pavel Kousal turnover directly in front of the Chiefs' net, collecting his own rebound to get the puck past goaltender Jayden Sittler to make it 1-0.

Immediately after killing off a Noah Juulsen checking from behind minor penalty later in the opening frame, the Silvertips struck again as Devon Skoleski scored his 20th of the season, getting just enough on a rebound of a Sean Richards shot from the left circle to make it 2-0 with 11:44 left in the first.

Everett added to their lead just under five minutes into the second period as defenseman Jake Christiansen found former Chief Dominic Zwerger with a stretch pass. The Austrian winger, who received a warm ovation from the home crowd after his last game at Spokane Arena, deked to his backhand to beat Sittler for his 25th goal of the season.

Former Edmonton Oil King Aaron Irving made it 4-0 barely a minute later as his slap shot from the right point deflected off a Spokane skate in front to sneak inside the left post at the 5:57 mark.

The Chiefs finished the game 0-for-6 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill. Sittler turned aside 32 of 36 shots faced while Hart was perfect in 17 chances for Everett.