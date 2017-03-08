Zach Collins' journey to becoming a Gonzaga Bulldog

Getting your child to the collegiate level in sports takes more than just practice. Your child has to be talented enough to get noticed, and it's easier to get noticed when your child is on one of the best basketball teams in the country.

For Zach Collins' family in Las Vegas, that meant sending Zach to the famed Bishop Gorman High School. And getting him there was a big commitment for the family.

A walk through the 50 acre campus shows the private Catholic school's prestige. And a walk through the gym shows the school's athletic success. The football team has won the national football championship title the last three years. The basketball team has won the state championship the last six years in a row.

Zach Collins' dad, Mike, says his son's commitment to the sport from an early age pushed the family to make the decision to enroll him in Gorman.

"It was always him nudging, 'Dad can we get to the gym? Dad can we do that?' To be honest with you sometimes I'd rather have the TV remote and just sit there and watch TV," said Mike Collins. "But you don't get those chances very often so you take everything you can get."

With tuition at more than $13,000 a year, getting Zach into the Gorman program meant sacrifice for the whole family.

"We sold our house, I sold my truck, we got a smaller house that was a little close. Something that was affordable while we paid tuition. I paid every month and it was a hardship," Mike said.

But Mike said the move was worth it.

Setting up kids for sporting careers after high school is the focus.

"We want to give the kids a good opportunity to be seen and go to college, and we want to win, but that's not what it's all about. It's about giving the kids the opportunity to reach their goals of getting college scholarships. And Zach was a good example of that," said Bishop Gorman Head Basketball Coach Grant Rice.

And the list of professional athletes to come out of Gorman is extensive.