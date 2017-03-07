Gonzaga star's No. 1 fan is his grandma

Holding hands on the couch, Nigel Williams-Goss and his grandma, Barbara Hingston, have nothing but love for each other.

"He's probably the most precious person I've ever known," Barbara says of her grandson.

"I tell her all the time she's my favorite person and next to my parents she's there supporting me more than anyone," says Nigel.

Nigel's best friends from fourth grade in Oregon know why Grandma Hingston is so special.

"We all call Grandma...Grandma and that shows what kind of person she is too, and how big a role she's played in getting Nigel to where he's at and supporting him and each and every one of us," says Nigel's friend Alex Humble.

Nigel's mom, Valerie, is proud her son and mother are so close.

"Their personalities are so similar, what they like and dislike," Valerie says.

But their close relationship could make some family members jealous.