Mark Few named USA Today and USBWA District IX Coach of the Year

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Mark Few was named the USA TODAY National Coach of the Year and the USBWA District IX Coach of the Year Tuesday, while Przemek Karnowski and Nigel Williams-Goss were selected to the USBWA District IX Team.

Few has guided the Bulldogs to a phenomenal 31-1 record thus far, which marks their 10th straight season with at least 25 wins, and third 30-win season in program history. He also led GU to its fifth straight WCC regular season title and to the conference tournament championships for the 20th straight season. Gonzaga had its second number-one ranking in program history this season. Few was recently named the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year for the 11th time and a national semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy Coach of the Year.

Williams-Goss currently leads Gonzaga in scoring (16.7 points per game, fifth in the WCC), assists (4.7 per game, fourth in WCC) and steals (1.6 per game, second in WCC). The redshirt junior is grabbing 5.7 rebounds per game. The Happy Valley, Ore. native is 10th in the nation at 90.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Karnowski is averaging 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He is third in the conference shooting 60.6 percent from the field. The redshirt senior is also adding nearly a block each game. Karnowski topped- the WCC with his 65.3 field goal percentage in conference play. This season, he became the program's all-time leader in wins in a career, now at 131.

USBWA DISTRICT COACHES OF THE YEAR

District I: John Becker, Vermont

District II: Jay Wright, Villanova

District III: Roy Williams, North Carolina

District IV: Mike White, Florida

District V: Matt Painter, Purdue

District VI: Bill Self, Kansas

District VII: Tim Jankovich, SMU

District VIII: Eric Musselman, Nevada

ALL-DISTRICT IX

*Lonzo Ball, UCLA

Jordan Bell, Oregon

Dillon Brooks, Oregon

Markelle Fultz, Washington

TJ Leaf, UCLA

Jock Landale, Saint Mary's

Lauri Markkanen, Arizona

Ivan Rabb, California

*District IX Player of the Year

COACH OF THE YEAR

District IX: Mark Few, Gonzaga