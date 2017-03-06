For the Williams-Goss family, homework comes before hoops

The focus of a lot of college athletes is on their sport, but for the Williams-Goss family, education is just as important.

"We live in a culture, where if you're good in sports, we promote that, we don't promote so much education. I'm a big believer that if you have a free education, you take advantage of that," said Nigel Williams-Goss' mom, Valerie.

And Nigel did, making the academic all American first team and earning his degree in psychology in December. He follows in his mom's footsteps -- Valerie is a counselor. Dr. Williams-Goss says her son's degree made sense for him, and Nigel agrees.

"Because he's interested in people and connects really well with all kinds of people, it was like a perfect fit for him," she said.

His academics and degree are serving him well now, and his mom believes it will serve him for years to come.

"If you want to play outside of college, you can do that, but you have a degree that will then, after playing basketball for however many years after college, that will suit you really for the rest of your life. Because basketball is such a short time."

The question so many are asking now is when will Nigel start playing outside of college. He still has one year of eligibility, so people are wondering if he'll return to the classroom for another year. His mom tells us Nigel hasn't made any decisions and is focused on the remainder of the Zags' season.