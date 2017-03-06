Williams-Goss one of five finalists for Bob Cousy Award

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Nigel Williams-Goss was named one of the five finalists for the 2017 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award presented by College of the Holy Cross the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Named after Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor now in its fourteenth year recognizes the top point guards in men's division one college basketball. A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel narrowed the original watch list of 20 candidates down to 10 and now the final five.

A national finalist for the Naismith Trophy, the Oscar Robertson Award and the Wooden Award, Williams-Goss turned in a magical season for Gonzaga as it reached No. 1 in both national polls for the second time in program history (2013). He currently leads Gonzaga in scoring (16.3 points per game, fifth in the WCC), assists (4.8 per game, fourth in WCC) and steals (1.7 per game, first in WCC). The redshirt junior is grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game. The Happy Valley, Ore. native tops the WCC at 90.9 percent from the free-throw line. He was recently named first team Academic All-American for his performance in the classroom.

The winner of the 2017 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award presented by College of the Holy Cross will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame's selection committee. Fans are encouraged to visit HoophallAwards.com to cast their votes March 10-24.

The winner of the 2017 Bob Cousy Award will be presented at ESPN's College Basketball Awards, presented by Wendy's, live from The Novo by Microsoft in downtown Los Angeles on April 7. The Awards will be televised live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. EST.

Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Tyler Ulis, Kentucky (2016), Delon Wright, Utah (2015), Shabazz Napier, Connecticut (2014), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011), Greivis Vasquez, Maryland (2010), Ty Lawson, North Carolina (2009), DJ Augustin, Texas (2008), Acie Law, Texas A & M (2007), Dee Brown, Illinois (2006), Raymond Felton, North Carolina (2005) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph's (2004).



2017 Bob Cousy Award presented by College of the Holy Cross Finalists