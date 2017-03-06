Gonzaga secures #4 ranking in latest AP top 25 poll - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Gonzaga secures #4 ranking in latest AP top 25 poll

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have secured the number four ranking in the latest and final AP top 25 rankings before selection Sunday (March 12th). The Bulldogs are projected to obtain the number one seed in the West according to the latest Bracketology, but first they have to get past Santa Clara in the WCC semifinals which take place on Monday at 6 p.m.

AP Top 25
RK TEAM RECORD PTS
1 Kansas (59) 28-3 1,619
2 Villanova (2) 28-3 1,517
3 UCLA (3) 28-3 1,487
4 Gonzaga (1) 30-1 1,430
5 Oregon 27-4 1,364
6 North Carolina 26-6 1,291
7 Arizona 27-4 1,252
8 Kentucky 26-5 1,182
9 Baylor 25-6 1,084
10 Louisville 24-7 1,047
11 West Virginia 24-7 958
12 SMU 27-4 849
13 Purdue 25-6 839
14 Duke 23-8 667
15 Cincinnati 27-4 634
16 Florida State 24-7 631
17 Florida 24-7 617
18 Butler 23-7 538
19 Saint Mary's 27-3 456
20 Wichita State 30-4 401
21 Virginia 21-9 400
22 Notre Dame 23-8 394
23 Iowa State 20-10 147
24 Wisconsin 23-8 139
25 Maryland 24-7 47
  • Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 28, Oklahoma State 23, Minnesota 22, Michigan 16, Dayton 11, Seton Hall 9, USC 6, Providence 5, Vermont 3, Miami 2, VCU 2, Arkansas 2, Wake Forest 2, Creighton 1, Princeton 1, Michigan State 1, UNC Wilmington 1
