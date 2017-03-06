Both Zag teams set for semifinal play at WCC Tourney

GU Athletics

#4/4 Gonzaga (30-1, 17-1) vs. Santa Clara (17-15, 10-8)

MONDAY, MARCH 6, 2017 | 6 PM | LAS VEGAS | ORLEANS ARENA

TELEVISION: ESPN (Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale and Jeff Goodman)

RADIO: Gonzaga IMG Radio Network (Tom Hudson and Gonzaga IMG Radio Network (Tom Hudson and Matt Santangelo

LIVE VIDEO: WatchESPN

LIVE STATS: Statbroadcast

ABOUT THE SERIES

- This is the 89th all-time meeting between Gonzaga and Santa Clara. GU owns a 58-30 advantage in the series.

- GU has won 38 of the last 40 meetings against the Broncos, including the last 14 straight matchups.

- Santa Clara’s last win in the series was an 85-71 home victory on Jan. 20, 2011.

- The Bulldogs are 38-4 against SCU under Mark Few

- Gonzaga cruised to an 88-57 win in the first meeting this season on in Santa Clara on Jan. 19.

Przemek Karnowski scored 19 points on just seven shots from the field. Zach Collins had 16 points.

- In the second meeting this season the Zags rolled to a 90-55 home win. Jordan Mathews scored 16 points, Josh Perkins added 15, and Zach Collins had 14. Gonzaga shot 60.8 percent from the field.

- Santa Clara won the first all-time meeting between the programs, 67-62, in Santa Clara on Feb. 3, 1959.

ABOUT SANTA CLARA

- The Broncos make their first appearance in the WCC Semifinals in six years after beating San Francisco Saturday, 76-69.

- Jared Brownridge scored 28 points and Nate Kratch added 16 points. SCU forced USF into 19 turnovers.

- Brownridge ranks third in the West Coast Conference averaging 17.7 points per game. He leads the league with 3.19 three-pointers made per game (17th in the nation).

- Santa Clara’s 309 made three-pointers this season ranks 12th in the nation, its 9.7 threes per game is 18th in the NCAA.

ZAGS IN THE WCC TOURNAMENT

- Gonzaga is 49-15 all-time in the WCC Tournament with 15 titles and 22 finals appearances, including each of the last 19 seasons. The Zags carry a 12-game winning streak in the league tournament.

Mark Few is 32-4 all-time in WCC Tournament with title-game appearances in all 17 previous seasons.

- Redshirt senior Przemek Karnowski is 9-0 in the three WCC tournaments he’s played in.

- Gonzaga has won in the WCC tournament semifinals in each of the past 19 years, and has a 21-game win streak in the semifinal round of the event. The Zags last loss in the WCC semifinals was 1994, 83-75, to San Diego in Santa Clara.

- The Bulldogs are 22-2 in semifinal games at the tournament, including all eight appearances in Las Vegas.

VIVA LAS ZAGAS

- Gonzaga returns to Las Vegas where it has won the last five of the last six WCC tournaments, including the last four.

- The Zags are 18-2 in the West Coast Conference Tournament since 2009, when the event moved to Las Vegas.

- Gonzaga’s two losses in the tournament in Las Vegas have both been to Saint Mary’s, the 2010 and 2012 finals.

- GU has won nine straight games in the tournament inside the Orleans Arena.

- The Bulldogs were 33-13 in the conference tournament prior to it coming to Vegas.

- The Zags have never lost an opening game of the tournament in Las Vegas, winning all nine.

TOP DOGS AGAIN

- Gonzaga is the top seed in the West Coast Conference Tournament for the 16th time.

- The Zags have won three straight WCC Tournament titles as the No. 1 seed.

- GU is 31-5 in the WCC Tournament as the one-seed.

LIFE ON THE ROAD

- Since March 6, 2010, Gonzaga is 105-30 in road or neutral games. The Zags’ 77.6-win percentage on the road or neutral games tops the nation over that span.

- The Bulldogs were the only team in the conference that went perfect on the road season at 9-0.

- Gonzaga last went unbeaten on the road in the 2003-04 season when it went 10-0.

- The Zags have won 15 consecutive games away from the McCarthey Athletic Center.

- GU has won 11 straight true road games, which is the longest streak in the nation.

WILLIAMS-GOSS NAMED TO WOODEN AWARD BALLOT

Nigel Williams-Goss was named to the John R. Wooden Award national ballot the Los Angeles Athletic Club Saturday.

- Selected by the Wooden Award National Advisory Board, the list is comprised of 15 student-athletes who are candidates for the Wooden Award All American Team and one shall receive the Wooden Award Trophy as the most outstanding college basketball player in the United States.

- The Wooden Award All American Team, consisting of the nation’s top 10 players, and the finalists for the Wooden Award, widely considered the most prestigious honor in college basketball, will be announced on March 27.

JUST FINE AT THE LINE

Nigel Williams-Goss tops the WCC, and is seventh in the nation, shooting 91.3 percent from the free-throw line.

- He made 73 of his 79 (92.4 percent) free-throw attempts during conference play, which also led the league.

- The redshirt junior has made his last 43 shots from the line. Derek Raivio owns the GU and WCC record at 56 in-a-row. Williams-Goss last missed a free-throw midway through the first-half at Loyola Marymount on Feb. 9.

- Williams-Goss needs to make his next two free-throws to move to the second-longest streak in program history.

- His 91.3 free-throw percentage currently ranks third in program history, and sixth in the WCC, for best in a single season.

WELCOME TO THE THIRTY-WIN CLUB

- Gonzaga became the first team in the nation to reach the 30-win plateau this season with Saturday’s win over Pacific.

- Prior to this season, the Zags had reached 30 victories in a season only twice, 32-3 in 2012-13 and 35-3 in 2014-15.

- The Bulldogs have finished a season with 29 wins three previous times.

- GU has put together 10 consecutive 25-win seasons and 20 straight 20-win seasons.

---