Both Zag teams set for semifinal play at WCC Tourney

#4/4 Gonzaga (30-1, 17-1) vs. Santa Clara (17-15, 10-8)
MONDAY, MARCH 6, 2017 | 6 PM | LAS VEGAS | ORLEANS ARENA
TELEVISION: ESPN (Dave O’Brien, Dick Vitale and Jeff Goodman)
RADIO: Gonzaga IMG Radio Network (Tom Hudson and Matt Santangelo)
LIVE VIDEO: WatchESPN
LIVE STATS: Statbroadcast
ABOUT THE SERIES
- This is the 89th all-time meeting between Gonzaga and Santa Clara. GU owns a 58-30 advantage in the series.
- GU has won 38 of the last 40 meetings against the Broncos, including the last 14 straight matchups.
- Santa Clara’s last win in the series was an 85-71 home victory on Jan. 20, 2011.
- The Bulldogs are 38-4 against SCU under Mark Few.
- Gonzaga cruised to an 88-57 win in the first meeting this season on in Santa Clara on Jan. 19.
- Przemek Karnowski scored 19 points on just seven shots from the field. Zach Collins had 16 points.
- In the second meeting this season the Zags rolled to a 90-55 home win. Jordan Mathews scored 16 points, Josh Perkins added 15, and Zach Collins had 14. Gonzaga shot 60.8 percent from the field.
- Santa Clara won the first all-time meeting between the programs, 67-62, in Santa Clara on Feb. 3, 1959.
 
ABOUT SANTA CLARA
- The Broncos make their first appearance in the WCC Semifinals in six years after beating San Francisco Saturday, 76-69.
- Jared Brownridge scored 28 points and Nate Kratch added 16 points. SCU forced USF into 19 turnovers.
- Brownridge ranks third in the West Coast Conference averaging 17.7 points per game. He leads the league with 3.19 three-pointers made per game (17th in the nation).
- Santa Clara’s 309 made three-pointers this season ranks 12th in the nation, its 9.7 threes per game is 18th in the NCAA.
 
ZAGS IN THE WCC TOURNAMENT
- Gonzaga is 49-15 all-time in the WCC Tournament with 15 titles and 22 finals appearances, including each of the last 19 seasons. The Zags carry a 12-game winning streak in the league tournament.
- Mark Few is 32-4 all-time in WCC Tournament with title-game appearances in all 17 previous seasons.
- Redshirt senior Przemek Karnowski is 9-0 in the three WCC tournaments he’s played in.
- Gonzaga has won in the WCC tournament semifinals in each of the past 19 years, and has a 21-game win streak in the semifinal round of the event. The Zags last loss in the WCC semifinals was 1994, 83-75, to San Diego in Santa Clara.
- The Bulldogs are 22-2 in semifinal games at the tournament, including all eight appearances in Las Vegas.
 
VIVA LAS ZAGAS
- Gonzaga returns to Las Vegas where it has won the last five of the last six WCC tournaments, including the last four.
- The Zags are 18-2 in the West Coast Conference Tournament since 2009, when the event moved to Las Vegas.
- Gonzaga’s two losses in the tournament in Las Vegas have both been to Saint Mary’s, the 2010 and 2012 finals.
- GU has won nine straight games in the tournament inside the Orleans Arena.
- The Bulldogs were 33-13 in the conference tournament prior to it coming to Vegas.
- The Zags have never lost an opening game of the tournament in Las Vegas, winning all nine.
 
TOP DOGS AGAIN
- Gonzaga is the top seed in the West Coast Conference Tournament for the 16th time.
- The Zags have won three straight WCC Tournament titles as the No. 1 seed.
- GU is 31-5 in the WCC Tournament as the one-seed.
 
LIFE ON THE ROAD
- Since March 6, 2010, Gonzaga is 105-30 in road or neutral games. The Zags’ 77.6-win percentage on the road or neutral games tops the nation over that span.
- The Bulldogs were the only team in the conference that went perfect on the road season at 9-0.
- Gonzaga last went unbeaten on the road in the 2003-04 season when it went 10-0.
- The Zags have won 15 consecutive games away from the McCarthey Athletic Center.
- GU has won 11 straight true road games, which is the longest streak in the nation.
 
WILLIAMS-GOSS NAMED TO WOODEN AWARD BALLOT
- Nigel Williams-Goss was named to the John R. Wooden Award national ballot the Los Angeles Athletic Club Saturday.
- Selected by the Wooden Award National Advisory Board, the list is comprised of 15 student-athletes who are candidates for the Wooden Award All American Team and one shall receive the Wooden Award Trophy as the most outstanding college basketball player in the United States.
- The Wooden Award All American Team, consisting of the nation’s top 10 players, and the finalists for the Wooden Award, widely considered the most prestigious honor in college basketball, will be announced on March 27.
 
JUST FINE AT THE LINE
- Nigel Williams-Goss tops the WCC, and is seventh in the nation, shooting 91.3 percent from the free-throw line.
- He made 73 of his 79 (92.4 percent) free-throw attempts during conference play, which also led the league.
- The redshirt junior has made his last 43 shots from the line. Derek Raivio owns the GU and WCC record at 56 in-a-row. Williams-Goss last missed a free-throw midway through the first-half at Loyola Marymount on Feb. 9.
- Williams-Goss needs to make his next two free-throws to move to the second-longest streak in program history.
- His 91.3 free-throw percentage currently ranks third in program history, and sixth in the WCC, for best in a single season.
 
WELCOME TO THE THIRTY-WIN CLUB
- Gonzaga became the first team in the nation to reach the 30-win plateau this season with Saturday’s win over Pacific.
- Prior to this season, the Zags had reached 30 victories in a season only twice, 32-3 in 2012-13 and 35-3 in 2014-15.
- The Bulldogs have finished a season with 29 wins three previous times.
- GU has put together 10 consecutive 25-win seasons and 20 straight 20-win seasons.
---

No. 1 Gonzaga (24-6, 14-4 WCC) vs. No. 4 San Francisco (18-12, 11-7 WCC) (WCC Semifinals)
12:00 p.m. | Monday, Mar. 6 | Orleans Arena
TV: BYUTV (Play-By-Play: Spencer Linton | Color Commentator: Kristen Kozlowski)
Radio: Magic AM 790 KJRB Gonzaga IMG Radio Network
Live Stats | Live Video

HOW TO WATCH
- The game is televised live on BYUTV. On DISH Network it is channel 9403 (SD), and 4369 (HD), and on DirectTV it is channel 374, only offered in stand-ard definition. For cable, on Comcast Xfinity, it is channel 232 (HD).

ZAGS ARE WCC TOURNAMENT TOP SEED
- The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the tournament number one seed and regular-season champion.
- The Zags have been the number one seed 11 times since the tournament began in 1994, including nine-straight times from 2007-2015. Santa Clara has been the number one seed five times, the next highest total.
- The Zags are 21-4 all-time as the number one seed, winning the tournament championship six times (2007, 2009-11, 2013-14).
- The Zags have reached the championship as a number one seed nine times, and have never won the championship as anything but a number one seed.
- The Zags overall all-time tournament record is 23-17.
- GU is 9-5 all-time in the WCC Semifinals, playing as the No. 1 seed 7 times.
- They are 6-1 in the WCC Semifinals since it moved to Las Vegas in 2009.
- Gonzaga has won five of the eight WCC Championships held in Las Vegas.
- Jill Barta set a new GU tournament record against Pacific in the quarters, shooting 82 percent from the field, going nine-of-11.
- The 91 points scored against Pacific in the quarterfinals is the second-highest point total for GU in tournament history.

SERIES HISTORY
- The Zags lead the all-time series 38-26.
- GU lost to the Dons on the road this season, 72-77 on February 16. The Zags did not hit a three pointer for the only time this season, and USF made 11 from long range. The Zags dominated points in the paint, 40-10, the largest margin this year. Jill Barta had her ninth game with 20+ points on the season, leading all scorers with 26. Laura Stockton scored 12 and Kiara Kudron had 14 with nine rebounds.
- The Bulldogs won on January 5 at home this year. GU trailed 22-20 at the half, but five three-pointers on six attempts in the third quarter gave them a 61-46 win. Kiara Kudron recorded her third double-double of the season and sixth of her career with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Emma Stach led the three charge in the third, and finished with nine points all in that quarter, all behind the arc.
- The Zags are 2-2 all-time against USF in the WCC Tournament, and 1-0 since it moved to Las Vegas. GU won 81-68 in the quarterfinals in 2014. The Zags had five players in double figures, Sonja Greinacher scored 22, Jazmine Redmon (18), Lindsay Sherbert (17), Haiden Palmer (13) and Shelby Cheslek (10).
- The teams only met in the semifinals in 2007, where Gonzaga won 59-38 in Portland. Jami Bjorklund finished with a game-high 20 points, along with four rebounds and two assists. Freshman Heather Bowman added 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
- Dating back to 2003, Gonzaga has won 28 of the last 33 games.

SCOUTING THE DONS
- The Dons finished fourth in the WCC this season with an 11-13 record, recording four-straight wins at home to finish.
- They defeated LMU 80-67 in the WCC Quarterfinals.
- Rachel Howard is shooting a team-best 50 percent (18-36) from the perimeter, while Anna Seilund has connected at a 48.6 percent clip (17-35) from deep in the last five games.

ALL-WCC ANNOUNCED
- The Gonzaga Bulldogs had four players selected to the 2017 All-West Coast Conference Team.
- Head coach Lisa Fortier was selected as the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year for the second time in three years, the first coach in program history to do that.
- Kiara Kudron and Jill Barta were both selected to the first team, Kudron's first All-WCC selection.
- Barta was selected to the first team for the second time in just two seasons, she joins Heather Bowman and Courtney Vandersloot as the only Zags to do that in program history.
- Elle Tinkle was voted to the second team and Laura Stockton was selected honorable mention.
- Tinkle was a previous first team selection and Stockton was honored for the first time.

KUDRON A LEADER IN MANY WAYS, NEW MEMBER OF 600 CLUB
- Redshirt senior Kiara Kudron has been a force on the glass, dishing assists, scoring points, and grabbing steals this season.
- She is averaging 9.7 points per game on the season, second on the team.
- Kudron also averages 7.8 rebounds per game, sixth in the WCC, and first on the team.
- She is second on the team behind point guard Laura Stockton with 91 assists.
- She has led the team in scoring seven times this season, led in rebounds 17 times, led in assists 11 times, and led in steals five times.
- She has three double-doubles this year, one behind Jill Barta for the team lead, and has six in her career.
- She is the 17th member of the 600-rebound club at Gonzaga with 627 in her career.
- Kudron is shooting 51.1 percent from the field, third in the WCC.

ETCHED IN THE RECORD BOOKS
- Elle Tinkle swiped six steals at Portland, a career-high, moving to 10th all-time at Gonzaga with 169 in her career, passing Kelly Bowen's mark by one. She now sits at 183 in eighth place.
- Tinkle had 61 steals her junior year and has 52 on the year so far this season.
- The redshirt senior is also first in all-time games played at Gonzaga with 140.
- Tinkle has played in 111 games that Gonzaga has won. She trails the winningest Zag of all time, Jazmine Redmon, by one win. Redmon won 112 games from 2010-2014.

SPEEDING AWAY
- The Zags have scored 66 points in transition in the past seven games, and given up 10.

WINNING THE CLOSE ONES
- The Zags have flipped a stat from a season ago on its head, and are 6-2 in games decided by five points or less this season. GU has won three games where they grabbed the lead in the final 10 seconds this year.
- Gonzaga was 2-6 in games decided by five points or less last year.

QUARTER BALANCE
- GU has held their opponent below 10 points in three quarters this season on three different occasions. The Zags have held their opponent below 10 points in a quarter on 23 separate occasions this year already. Last year, the Zags' opponent failed to score 10 points in a quarter on 21 different occasions throughout the entire season.

70/59 IS THE SWEET SPOT
- The Zags are 15-1 this season when scoring more than 70 points.
- The Bulldogs are 19-0 when allowing 59 points or less.

RESERVE STRENGTH
- The Zags bench has outscored the opponents bench in 24 of the 30 games this season, including the last 11.
- They average 24.4 points per game, compared to 13.0 points per game for their opponent.

DEFENSE WINS GAMES
- The Gonzaga defense has led the way for the Zags this season. The Bulldogs lead the WCC allowing just 57.6 points per game, ranking 37th in the NCAA.
- They win by an average of 14.4 points per game, leading the conference and 19th in the country.
- They are second in the conference by limiting their opponent to 36.3 percent shooting from the field, 34th in the NCAA, and 27.8 percent shooting from three, best in the conference and 27th in the NCAA.
- GU is second in the WCC averaging a +8.2 rebounding margin, 14th among NCAA schools.
- The Zags are first in the conference with 4.8 blocked shots per game, which is 41st in the country.
- GU is first in the WCC with a 1.05 assist to turnover ratio, which is 67th nationally.

LOCKED IN UNDER THE LIGHTS
- The Zags are 8-1 this year in games that are televised live.
- They beat Saint Mary's, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Northwestern, Washington State, and Eastern Washington on SWX, Stanford on the Pac-12 Bay Area Network, and Pacific on BYUTV.
- GU was 4-5 in televised games last season.
- The entire West Coast Conference Tournament will be televised live on BYUTV and ESPNU.

BARTA MAKING A CASE
- Jill Barta was voted the WCC Player of the Week twice this season.
- In conference and tournament games, Barta is averaging 16.1 points per game, fourth in the league, in 26.7 minutes per game. She is shooting 43.8 percent from the field.
- She is 86-of-101 from the foul line, fourth in the league, and averages 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
- Barta has scored over 20 points six times in that stretch, and over 30 points once. Against Saint Mary's and Portland she went 10-for-10 from the foul line in each game.
- At San Diego she hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer, the first of her career, and made two foul shots with two seconds left to win at Santa Clara, 50-49.
- She has scored in double-figures in 15 of the 19 games, and led the Zags in scoring 12 times.
- She was featured as one of the NCAA's top-five players of the week, or Starting Five, on January 18.

