Vandal duo honored by Big Sky Conference

Idaho Athletics

RENO, Nev.—Two Vandal women's basketball players earned postseason honors on Sunday. Sophomore guard Mikayla Ferenz was voted First Team All-Big Sky, while senior guard Karlee Wilson was voted Co-Defensive Player of the Year.



Ferenz, a Walla Walla, Wash., native, leads Idaho with 17.6 points per game, good for third in the Big Sky. The 2016 Big Sky Tournament MVP has been almost automatic from the free-throw line this season. She closed the regular season with an 88.2 free throw percentage, 13th best in the NCAA. Ferenz scored a school-record 41 points at NAU this season, tying a school-record with nine 3-point field goals. She ranks in the top 10 in 10 different conference statistical categories, including 3-point field goals made (76), 3's per game (2.62) and 3-point percentage (36.0). Ferenz, one half of the Idaho "Splash Sisters," moved up to seventh all-time in program history with 155 career 3's.



The sophomore has started all 29 games for Idaho this season. She has scored 510 points, boosting her to 855 in her two-year career. She also has a career-high 4.8 rebounds per game this season, totaling 138 boards. She has more than doubled her assist total from her freshman year, handing out 79 assists this season (2.7 per game). She was also voted a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection.



Wilson, a Lewiston, Idaho, native, helped Idaho hold the opposition to 68.3 points per game this season. Idaho ranked fourth in the Big Sky allowing just 67.5 points per game in conference play. Wilson recorded three or more steals in five games this season, including a season-best of five against Montana. The 5'4'' guard twice matched her career-high with eight rebounds this season, totaling 115 on the season. Wilson was excellent on the defensive glass, fighting for 90 total boards. Wilson led the team in steals on 16 occasions and twice in rebounds from her point guard position.



Idaho opens the Big Sky Tournament on Monday with a rematch against No. 12 Southern Utah. Idaho defeated the Thunderbirds on Friday, 76-61. Wilson led the Vandals with 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.