Washington State Falls Short of Upset Over No. 3 UCLA 77-68 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Washington State Falls Short of Upset Over No. 3 UCLA 77-68

Posted:

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Aaron Holiday scored 16 points and No. 3 UCLA rallied with a 14-0 run over the final 10 minutes to beat Washington State 77-68 on Saturday night for its ninth straight victory and a 16-1 finish at home.
    
Isaac Hamilton added 14 points and Thomas Welsh had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Bruins (28-3, 15-3 Pac-12), who played without injured TJ Leaf. He wore a walking boot to protect his sprained left ankle and his No. 22 jersey over a gray hoodie while sitting on the bench.
    
Lonzo Ball had 12 points and 14 assists to break Gary Payton's freshman Pac-12 assist record.
    
Charles Callison led the Cougars (13-17, 6-12) with 25 points. Josh Hawkinson added 16 points and 14 rebounds, becoming the school's career rebounding leader.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.