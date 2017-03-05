Washington State Falls Short of Upset Over No. 3 UCLA 77-68

For the second game in a row it came down to the final seconds for Washington State, but this time it didn’t go the Cougars way. Stanford Freshman Daejon Davis hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds to play, sealing an 86-84 win for Stanford over Washington State on Saturday. Robert Franks scored 19 points to lead the Cougars, who fall to 11-17 overall and 3-13 in conference play. Malachi Flynn and Drick Bernstine each added 16 points, a season...

