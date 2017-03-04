Williams-Goss named to Wooden Award national ballot

By Gonzaga Athletics

LOS ANGELES -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Nigel Williams-Goss was named to the John R. Wooden Award national ballot the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Saturday. Selected by the Wooden Award™ National Advisory Board, the list is comprised of 15 student-athletes who are candidates for the Wooden Award All American Team and one shall receive the Wooden Award Trophy as the most outstanding college basketball player in the United States.

Williams-Goss turned in a magical season for Gonzaga as it reached No. 1 in both national polls for the second time in program history (2013). He currently leads Gonzaga in scoring (16.3 points per game, fifth in the WCC), assists (4.8 per game, fourth in WCC) and steals (1.7 per game, first in WCC). The redshirt junior is grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game. The Happy Valley, Ore. native tops the WCC at 90.9 percent from the free-throw line.

All balloted players have been certified by their university to meet or exceed the qualifications for the Wooden Award. The qualifications include: candidates must be full-time students in an accredited NCAA college or university; candidates must be a full-time student making progress toward graduation and have a cumulative 2.00 grade point average since enrolling in their school; candidates must exhibit strength of character, both on and off the court; candidates should contribute to team effort; candidates must excel in both offense and defense; and candidates should be considered on their performance over the course of the entire season.

Voting will take place from March 13th to March 20th, and voters, consisting of nearly 1,000 members of the national college basketball media, take into consideration a player's entire season of play, as well as opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Fans may vote through the fan voting site, at www.woodenawardvote.com.

The Wooden Award All American Team, consisting of the nation's top 10 players, and the finalists for the Wooden Award, widely considered the most prestigious honor in college basketball, will be announced following the "Elite Eight" round of the NCAA Tournament and will be the focus of a 30-minute show March 27 on ESPN at 5 p.m.

The 41st annual presentation of the John R. Wooden Award to the men's and women's most outstanding college basketball player will be the anchor presentation of the ESPN College Basketball Awards Presented by Wendy's on ESPN2 on April 7. The men's and women's John R. Wooden Award All American Teams will be honored during the ceremony.

