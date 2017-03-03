Washington St. falls to No. 10 Stanford 66-36 in Pac-12 tourney - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Washington St. falls to No. 10 Stanford 66-36 in Pac-12 tourney

Courtesy: WSU Athletics

SEATTLE (AP) - Karlie Samuelson had 21 points and 10th-ranked Stanford scored the first 21 points of the game on the way to a 66-36 victory over Washington State in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals Friday night.
    
Stanford (26-5) advanced to Saturday's semifinals against No. 11 Washington or Oregon.
    
The Cardinal improved to 62-0 against Washington State, which missed its first 11 field goal attempts.
    
Stanford was never threatened after its early outburst. The Cardinal led 26-8 after one quarter, 39-19 at halftime and 54-30 entering the final period.
    
Brittany McPhee added 12 points for Stanford.
    
Ivana Kmetovska had 10 points for Washington State (12-19).

