Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few named a Naismith Coach of the Year Semifinalist

By Gonzaga Athletics

ATLANTA -- Gonzaga men's basketball Head Coach Mark Few was named a semifinalist for the 2017 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday.

Few is one of 10 coaches that were named semifinalists. Villanova's Jay Wright was named last year's Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year.

Few has guided the Bulldogs to a phenomenal 29-1 record thus far, which marks their 10th straight season with at least 25 wins. He also led GU to its fifth straight WCC regular season title. Gonzaga had its second number-one ranking in program history this season. Few was recently named the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year for the 11th time.

The list will be narrowed down to four finalists on March 16. The award winner will be announced on April 2 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

