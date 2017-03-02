Zags Grant Wish For Special GU Fan

For 90-year-old Donna Cope, getting to hang out at Gonzaga's practice on Thursday was almost too good to be true.

"Nobody is going to believe this," she said as members of her favorite team signed a basketball for her.

A Juliaetta, Idaho resident and hospice patient with Elite Home Health & Hospice, Cope watches every game the Bulldogs play. She says it was a dream come true to meet the team and see them prepare for the upcoming WCC Tournament.

"Just watching them practice, and you know they're making them practice more, you don't know what that does for me. I couldn't believe I could get here. I've been in the hospital for 38 days and just got out a week ago."

"It was super cool to hang out with Donna," said junior guard Nigel Williams-Goss. "It was a wish of hers to come watch us practice, and like I was telling her, this is what we do everything for. Everything we do is for the community, and we appreciate all the support that we get from people that we don't even know supporting us."

Cope says she will always support the Zags, who are now No. 4 in the AP poll after suffering their first loss of the season.

"I still say they're number one."