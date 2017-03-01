Williams-Goss named a Naismith Trophy semifinalist

By Gonzaga Athletics

ATLANTA -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Nigel Williams-Goss was named to the Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Semifinalist List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club released Wednesday.

Williams-Goss currently leads Gonzaga in scoring (16.3 points per game, fifth in the WCC), assists (4.8 per game, fourth in WCC) and steals (1.7 per game, first in WCC). The redshirt junior is grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game. The Happy Valley, Ore. native tops the WCC at 90.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Four finalists will be announced March 19. The 49th awarding of the James A. Naismith Trophy to the most outstanding college basketball player will be presented April 2 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The #4/4 Gonzaga men (29-1) play in the West Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals Saturday at 7 p.m.

