Williams-Goss named a Naismith Trophy semifinalist - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Williams-Goss named a Naismith Trophy semifinalist

Williams-Goss Named Naismith Trophy Semifinalist Williams-Goss Named Naismith Trophy Semifinalist

By Gonzaga Athletics

ATLANTA -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Nigel Williams-Goss was named to the Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Semifinalist List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club released Wednesday.

Williams-Goss currently leads Gonzaga in scoring (16.3 points per game, fifth in the WCC), assists (4.8 per game, fourth in WCC) and steals (1.7 per game, first in WCC). The redshirt junior is grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game. The Happy Valley, Ore. native tops the WCC at 90.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Four finalists will be announced March 19. The 49th awarding of the James A. Naismith Trophy to the most outstanding college basketball player will be presented April 2 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The #4/4 Gonzaga men (29-1) play in the West Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals Saturday at 7 p.m.
 

Last Name

First Name

Class

Position

School

Ball

Lonzo

Freshman

G

UCLA

Happ

Ethan

R-Sophomore

F

Wisconsin

Hart

Josh

Senior

G

Villanova

Jackson

Justin

Junior

SF

North Carolina

Jackson

Josh

Freshman

G

Kansas

Kennard

Luke

Sophomore

G

Duke

Mason III

Frank

Senior

PG

Kansas

Motley

Johnathan

Junior

F

Baylor

Swanigan

Caleb

Sophomore

F

Purdue

Williams-Goss

Nigel

R-Junior

G

Gonzaga

 
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.