Chiefs allow 5 in the 1st, eventually falling to Kelowna 9-5

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Brett Connolly scored the game's only goal on a third-period breakaway to lift the Washington Capitals to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red...

Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on Thursday night.

Anze Kopitar became the first Kings player with a four-goal game since 1993, Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots and Los Angeles picked up another valuable road win by cruising past the Colorado Avalanche 7-1 on...

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died...

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

Jake Allen made 33 saves, Alexander Steen scored on St. Louis' first shot of the game, and the Blues stopped the Columbus Blue Jackets' 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.

Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs fell behind 7-0 to the visiting Kelowna Rockets on Sunday night at Spokane Arena, eventually losing in a high-scoring affair, 9-5.

Kelowna came out buzzing after the opening puck drop, scoring twice in the first four minutes with goals from Reid Gardiner at 1:33 and Dillon Dube at 3:10. They added to the lead with two more quick goals midway through the first as Carsen Twarynski scored his 14th at 10:41 and Rodney Southam potted his 15th at 12:00. They extended it to a 5-0 Spokane deficit heading into the first intermission with another goal, this time by Devante Stephens with eight seconds left in the period.

Gardiner scored his second of the night and 11th of the season with another early goal at 1:11 of the second before Arizona Coyotes prospect Nick Merkley put in his 22nd of the year just over seven minutes later to make it 7-0.

The Chiefs got on the board 13:01 into the second with a power play goal as Keanu Yamamoto took a feed from his brother Kailer to score his career-best 23rd of the season. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik scored another for the Chiefs 1:50 later, again on a power play, to make it 7-2 after two periods.

After Southam recorded his second of the game at 3:14 of the third, Alex Mowbray pushed in his third of the season off a nice behind-the-net feed from Riley Woods to make it 8-3 with under 14 minutes left in regulation. Rookie defenseman Ty Smith picked up his second point of the night with a goal only 14 seconds later to cut the Kelowna lead to four goals.

Spokane continued to make it interesting as Woods slid his 10th of the season under Rockets goalie Brodan Salmond to make it a three-goal game with 10:22 left, but it was not to be as Kelowna stopped the bleeding with time to spare. Twarynski punched in his second of the night to cap the scoring at the 15:01 mark of the third.

Spokane finished the game 3-for-6 on the power play and 3-for-5 on the penalty kill. Jayden Sittler started for the Chiefs and made 10 saves on 16 shots in 41:06 while 16-year-old Donovan Buskey, in his first WHL action as an affiliate player, turned away 3-of-6 in 18:54. Salmond made 21 saves on 26.

---

The Chiefs hit the road for their next four games, first in Everett on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Mike Boyle will have the radio call on 1510 KGA NW Sports Talk with the pre-game show starting at 6:30.

Spokane’s next home game will be on Wednesday, March 8 against Everett. It will be another TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway Night as the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a refrigerator magnet featuring a Chiefs player. Tickets for March 8 and all remaining Chiefs’ home games are available in-person at the Chiefs’ Ticket Office, over the phone at 509-535-PUCK and online at ticketswest.com or spokanechiefs.com.