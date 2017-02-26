Spokane can't stop streaking Americans in 5-1 loss - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Spokane can't stop streaking Americans in 5-1 loss

Posted:
Photo: Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs Photo: Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs

  • HockeyMore>>

  • NHL change to goaltender interference reviews begins now

    NHL change to goaltender interference reviews begins now

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:53:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, below, puts the puck over the line past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with seconds to go in the third period of an NHL hockey...
    All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.More >>
    All coach's challenges for goaltender interference will be decided by the NHL's situation room in Toronto beginning with games on March 28.More >>

  • Vegas clinches playoff spot with 4-1 win over Avalanche

    Vegas clinches playoff spot with 4-1 win over Avalanche

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:54:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Las Vegas.
    William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.More >>
    William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault each scored to help the expansion Vegas Golden Knights clinch a playoff spot with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.More >>

  • Rust's OT winner gives Penguins season sweep of Flyers

    Rust's OT winner gives Penguins season sweep of Flyers

    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:33:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates as he returns to the bench after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 25, 2018.
    Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.More >>
    Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory.More >>
    •   

by Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. - Tri-City captain Tyler Sandhu scored a hat trick and added an assist, leading the way as the Americans defeated the hosting Spokane Chiefs 5-1 on Saturday night at Spokane Arena. Kailer Yamamoto scored a goal in his third-straight game for the Chiefs’ only tally.

Spokane forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan extended his point streak to five games with a crafty spinning backhand pass to Yamamoto on the doorstep to get the scoring underway at the 10:58 mark of the first period. The goal was Yamamoto’s team-leading 35th of the season.

Tri-City responded just under four minutes later as Sandhu capitalized on a rebound opportunity created by a Jordan Topping shot to beat starting Spokane goaltender Jayden Sittler and tie the game.

Sandhu scored his second of the night on a 2-on-1 chance midway through the second period, firing the puck into the open net while being tripped up from behind, with assists awarded to Morgan Geekie and Juuso Valimaki.

The game remained 2-1 until the 9:55 mark of the third period, when Topping used his long reach to corral a cross-ice pass in the right circle before snapping it in for his 22nd of the season.

The Americans added extra insurance at the with 7:15 left as Sandhu completed the hat trick, batting a wobbling puck out of mid-air to make it 4-1, with Geekie earning the lone assist. Topping added his 23rd of the year on an empty net with only 30 seconds left.

The win was Tri-City’s seventh in a row. Spokane dropped to 25-26-6-3, nine points behind Portland for the second and final wild card position in the WHL Playoffs.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.