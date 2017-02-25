Vandal women hold off Weber State 82-77

Idaho Athletics

OGDEN, Utah—Idaho women's basketball swept the season series against Weber State on Saturday. The Vandals overcame a nine-point third quarter deficit to secure an 82-77 win inside the Dee Events Center. The win marks Idaho's 13th come-from-behind victory of the season.



How it Happened

Idaho (15-12, 10-6 BSC) started 2-for-2 from the floor, getting up 5-2 early on in the first. The Vandals got a boost from the bench when junior Geraldine McCorkell checked in. She scored seven straight points for Idaho, putting the Vandals up 13-11. McCorkell totaled 10 points in the quarter, but WSU shot 52.9 percent from the field to lead by one, 21-20, at the end of the frame.



The second quarter featured six of the game's 14 lead changes. Play ping-ponged back and forth in the quarter's first four minutes. Weber State went up 27-25 at the 6:06 mark. Mikayla Ferenz hit the first of her four straight baskets to tie the game at 27. She closed the 4-for-4 stretch with her second 3-pointer, cutting the WSU lead to 39-37. Brooke Reilly beat the buzzer with a tip-in to end the half with Idaho down by three, 42-39.



Weber State (12-15, 6-10 BSC) extended its lead to six at the start of the third. Ferenz continued with her hot hand with eight of Idaho's first 10 points, sliming the WSU lead to 53-51. The Wildcats countered with a 7-0 run, starting the quarter 7-of-8 from the field, extending their lead to 60-51. Idaho finished the final 3:40 of the quarter on a 12-1 run, regaining a 65-63 lead. Ferenz and Taylor Pierce each contributed five points in the stretch, while the Weber offense hit a wall, going 1-of-7 from the field.



Karlee Wilson put Idaho up four in the first two minutes of the fourth. Weber State used a 5-0 run to regain the lead with 6:03 to play. McCorkell made good on an and1 and Ferenz added a triple to put the Vandals back up by six, 76-70, with 2:28 to play. A Yarden Danan 3-pointer cut the Idaho lead down to three with 1:24 to play. Free throws from McCrokell, Ferenz and Reilly in the final 16 seconds closed out the win.



Ferenz led all players with 32 points. She finished 11-of-20 from the field after starting just 1-for-4 in the first quarter. McCorkell recorded her fifth double-double of the season. She ended the day with 25 points and 10 rebounds.



Deezhyra Thomas burned Idaho for 22 points for WSU in the first three quarters. The Vandal defense kept her in check in the fourth, holding her to four points in the final 10 minutes. Yarden Danan put in 13, while Tyschal Blake and Kailie Thomas both added 11.



Keys

Ferenz and McCorkell led the offensive push for Idaho. McCorkell came on strong in the first half, putting in 15 at the break. Ferenz, overcame a sluggish start, to close the first half with 14 points. The two helped Idaho keep pace with Weber State, who shot 52.9 and 61.5 percent in the first two quarters, respectively.



Idaho's scoring exploded in the third quarter. The Vandals scored 20 and 19 in the first two quarters before going off for a game-high 26 in the third. Ferenz notched 12 points in the third, converting four of Idaho's nine field goals.



Idaho's defense got keep stops in the fourth quarter, limiting WSU's chance at coming back. The Wildcats had 10 empty possessions in the final 5:34, including three turnovers.



Notes

Idaho has now hit a 3-pointer in its last 288 games…Idaho's 21 free throw attempts tied a season-high…Idaho turned the ball over a season-low seven times…Ferenz's third game of 30+ points this season…McCorkell's ninth career double-double.



Quotes

Head Coach Jon Newlee

On 12-1 third-quarter run

"I thought we finally buckled down and started playing really good defense. I thought the huge stat was they [Weber State] only got four offensive rebounds [for the game]. They are an extremely athletic team. I thought we did a great job of limiting them to one shot.



On responding to Weber State's scoring

"That is what I said at halftime. They had 42 points against Eastern Washington for the game. They scored 42 in the first half today. I told them we had to buckle down and start playing some better defense. I told them it was going to come down to stops. I loved the way we gutted it out. We got done nine and I took that timeout. It was going to go one of two ways. I loved the way the team responded."



On importance of the win

"We had to have this to even have a chance at a first-round bye. We will see how it goes. Unfortunately, we coughed it up there in Pocatello. It was in our hands now it is not. We will just have to wait and see how everything shapes up."



Upcoming

Idaho will close out the regular season with a pair of games inside the Cowan Spectrum. The Big Sky's final week of the women's play will be a Wednesday and Friday schedule. The Vandals will host Northern Arizona at the start of the week and close with Southern Utah on Senior Day. Both games are set for 6 p.m. PT.



