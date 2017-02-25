Big Fourth Quarter Lifts Eagles to a Huge Road Win at Idaho State

by EWU Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho -- The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team shot a blistering 57.1 percent in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles pick up a critical 61-58 win at Idaho State on Saturday (Feb. 25) to complete a Big Sky Conference road sweep this week and keep possession of the Big Sky Conference Tournament's final bye.

"I was really impressed with our team today," said head coach Wendy Schuller. "They showed a lot of heart in a hard place to play. Idaho State was a really hot team coming into today's game. We played with really great energy and stepped up in big moments to get the win."

With the victory, Eastern not only picks up a crucial road sweep, but also maintains pace for the fourth, and final, bye in the Big Sky Tournament, as they are now 11-5 in conference play. The Eagles will hold a one-game lead over Idaho and Idaho State entering the final week of the regular season.

"It's never easy to pick up a road sweep in the Big Sky, especially when you play two really good teams," expressed Schuller. "This trip really makes us feel good about our chances in the next couple of weeks. We know what we are a capable of when we play together, and we are going to have to do that down the stretch."

The game featured four ties and seven lead changes, but it was Eastern facing a one-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter, before the offensive got into a groove in just the right time.

Tied at 50-50 with 3:42 left in the game, the Big Sky's leading scorer, Delaney Hodgins, took over and scored seven-straight points to give Eastern a commanding 57-50 lead with 2:16 left to play. Eastern Washington would never let that lead slip, as they went a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line I the fourth to preserve its lead and pick up a three-point win.

The Eagles hit 57.1 percent from the field in the fourth quarter, and went a perfect 3-of-3 from behind the arc to explode for 21 points in the frame. It was the most points scored Eastern scored against the Bengals in a single quarter in two games of play.

The seven-point burst from Hodgins led to a 20-point afternoon for the Pasco, Washington native. Hodgins was feeling it from behind the arc on Saturday, as she drilled a team-best four 3-point field goals. Her effort helped the Eagles go 9-of-15 from behind the arc for the game. Senior Ashli Payne joined Hodgins in the double-digits on Saturday with 15 points.

Win-Loss Records: The Eagles improve to 16-11 on the year and 11-5 in the Big Sky Conference. For Idaho State, they fall to 16-11 this season and 10-6 in league play.

What It Means: Eastern Washington now holds a one-game lead over Idaho and Idaho State for the final bye in the Big Sky Tournament that starts on March 13 in Reno, Nevada. The Eagles essentially hold a two-game lead over Idaho State, thanks to a season sweep, but the Eagles will need to go 2-0 next week at home, or have Idaho go 1-1 next week, to clinch the league's fourth and final bye into the Big Sky Tournament.

Turning Point: Junior Delaney Hodgins once again showed why she is one of the premier players in the Big Sky down the stretch of Saturday's game, as the conference's leading scorer went on a personal 7-0 late in the fourth quarter to give Eastern a 57-50 lead they would never relinquish.

Key Stats: The Eagles made a living at the free throw line on Saturday afternoon, as they outscored the Bengals, 18-4 at the charity stripe. Eastern hit 72 percent of their shots (18-of-25) against the Bengals, as all five starters made all 18 free throws for EWU.

Top Performers: Junior Delaney Hodgins scored a game-high 20 points and picked up three steals in 35 minutes of action. The forward shot 5-of-11 from the field, and was blistering hot from behind the arc, as she drilled four of her six 3-point field goal attempts.

Senior Ashli Payne collected 15 points and pulled down a team-best four rebounds against the Bengals on Saturday. She drilled three 3-pointers on the night and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Redshirt senior Tisha Phillips dished out a game-high seven assists and scored eight points in the final collegiate game in her home state of Idaho.

Notables: With Saturday's win, Eastern improves to 40-36 all-time against Idaho State. They also complete the season sweep of the Bengals, as they picked up a 58-41 win at Reese Court back on Jan. 12.

Tonight's 20-point outing for junior Delaney Hodgins marks the 10th game this season she has scored 20-plus points in a contest. It is also her 16th career 20-plus point outing, while it is her 77th career game with double-digit points.

Redshirt senior Tisha Phillips' seven assist marks the 19th time in her career that she has handed out five-or-more assists.

Eastern Washington improves to 9-2 on Saturday's this season, while they also clinch a winning record on the road this season at 8-6.

What's Next: The Eagles return home next week to play the final two games of the season against Southern Utah and Northern Arizona. Eastern opens its final home stand of the year on Wednesday (March 1) against the Thunderbirds before taking on the Lumberjacks on Friday (March 3). Both games tip-off at 6 p.m. PT at Reese Court.

For more information on the Eastern Washington women's basketball team, follow @EWUWBB on Twitter and Instagram and be sure to like EWU Women's Basketball on Facebook.