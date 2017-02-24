EWU picks up 15h win of season beating Weber State 70-42

By EWU Athletics

OGDEN, Utah -- The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team had all but one player on its roster score on Thursday (Feb. 23), as the Eagles picked up a crucial 70-42 win at Weber State to remaining in a tie for fourth place in the Big Sky Conference.

Tonight's victory sets up a critical matchup at Idaho State on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles and Bengals will now square off in a battle to determine who takes the lead for the league's final bye in the Big Sky Tournament entering the final week of regular season play. If Eastern wins, they will not only take a one-game lead over Idaho State, but also complete the season sweep of the Bengals.

Senior Ashli Payne and junior Delaney Hodgins each recorded double figures, as Payne scored 11 and Hodgins followed with 10. 11 of the 12 players that played for Eastern on Thursday scored, as the Eagles held a 34-12 advantage in bench scoring. Of those 11 players, seven of them had five-or-more points against the Wildcats.

"Tonight was a great team win," said head coach Wendy Schuller. "We were really pleased (as a staff) with our defensive effort, and I thought offensively we really shared the ball well and got everyone involved inside and out."

Eastern Washington shot 49.1 percent from the field against Weber State. EWU was on fire in the night's final two quarters of play, as the shot a combined 52 percent (13-of-25) in the third and fourth. The Eagles played arguably its best quarter of defensive in the third, as they held Weber State to just four points in the frame to grow a 14-point halftime advantage into a 24-point edge entering the fourth.

EWU led by as many as 29 points in the final quarter of play, and nearly won by that margin, as they picked up a much-needed 28-point victory to stay in the race for a Big Sky Tournament bye.

Win-Loss: Eastern Washington improves to 15-11 on the year and 10-5 in the Big Sky, while Weber State falls to 12-14 overall and 6-9 in league play.

What It Means: With tonight's win, Eastern keeps pace for the final bye of the Big Sky Tournament with Idaho State, who also picked up a win over Idaho tonight. With both teams collecting a victory on Thursday, it sets up a critical matchup between the Eagles and Bengals on Saturday.

Turning Point: The Eagles lead was hovering around the 10-point mark for the majority of the second quarter, but a 14-4 performance in the third quarter turned a 14-point lead at the break for Eastern into a 24-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Key Stats: Eastern Washington outscored the Wildcats, 36-16, in points in the paint. The Eagles dominance on the inside helped them post a 49.1 field goal percentage on the night.

EWU also outscored Weber State, 34-12, in bench points, as all but one player who played for Eastern scored on Thursday.

Top Performers: Senior Ashli Payne scored a game-high 11 points and pulled down a team-best six rebounds.

Junior Delaney Hodgins battled through foul trouble all night, but was still able to extend her double-digit scoring streak to 11 games with a 10-point outing, she has now posted double figures in 42 of her last 43 contests.

Freshmen Uriah Howard and Symone Starks combined to score 18 points off the bench, as each player had nine points on Thursday. Starks also handed out a team-high four assists and picked up a game-high two steals.

Notables: With the win, Eastern completes a season-sweep of Weber State. They picked up a 99-85 win over the Wildcats back on Jan. 14 at Reese.

Redshirt freshman Baylee Rexing scored the first points of her collegiate career with a jumper in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Uriah Howard tied her career-best in points with nine. She had also scored nine points in back-to-back games against Southern Utah (Jan. 21) and Montana (Jan. 26).

What's Next: The Eagles play their regular season road finale on Saturday against Idaho State. Tip-off from Pocatello, Idaho is set for 1 p.m. PT. The game will be streamed live on WatchBigSky.com and on the Watch Big Sky App.

For more information on the Eastern Washington women's basketball team, follow @EWUWBB on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to like EWU Women's Basketball on Facebook.