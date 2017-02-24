Gonzaga moves to 29-0 after beating San Diego 96-38

SAN DIEGO (AP) Josh Perkins and Jordan Mathews scored 15 points apiece, and Johnathan Williams had 14 points and 19 rebounds for No. 1 Gonzaga, which overwhelmed San Diego 96-38 on Thursday night to improve to 29-0 and clinch the West Coast Conference title.

The 58-point victory margin was the biggest of the season for Gonzaga, which also has won games by 47, 46 and 39 points.

Gonzaga (17-0 WCC), the only unbeaten team in Division I, has won all 17 conference games by double digits.

Nigel Williams-Goss scored 14 points and Zach Collins had 12 for Gonzaga.

Olin Carter III scored 15 for USD (12-17, 5-12), which has lost six straight and 39 of its last 42 games to Gonzaga.