Gonzaga has three players in the NBA. Where are they now?

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are currently 28-0 this season and have a chance to secure a number one seed in this years NCAA tournament. With a chance at receiving a number one seed for just the second time in school history, we take a look at the three Zags in the NBA and how they paved the way to where the team is today.

Kelly Olynyk

We start with the oldest Zag in the NBA, Kelly Olynyk who played for Gonzaga from 2009 to 2013.

Olynyk's career started off slow, averaging less than six points per game between 2009 and 2011. Then when the 2012 season began, Olynyk's numbers skyrocketed as he averaged 17.8 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game and a conference leading .652 field goal percentage. Those numbers were good enough for Olynyk to earn the West Coast Conference player of the year award and a spot on the all-conference first team.

Olynyk's numbers and play caught the eye of many NBA scouts as he was drafted 13th overall by the Dallas Mavericks, but was immediately traded to the Boston Celtics where he currently resides. This year, Olynyk averages 9.5 points per game and 21.5 minutes per game for the Celtics.

Domantas Sabonis

The next Zag in the NBA, Domantas Sabonis only played two seasons with Gonzaga from 2014 to 2016.

In Sabonis' first year with Gonzaga he averaged 9.8 points per game, but was good enough to make the All-WCC second team and the All-WCC Freshman team. It wasn't until his second season that Gonzaga found out how good Sabonis really was. Last season, Sabonis was sixth in the WCC in scoring averaging 17.4 points per game. He was also first in the WCC and seventh in the NCAA in rebounding averaging 11.6 boards per game. Sabonis was named a Kareem Abdul Jabbar award finalist and left Gonzaga as the program’s all-time leader in career field goal percentage at .632.

Domantas is the second player in his family to play in the NBA, as his dad, Arvydas Sabonis played in the NBA from 1995 to 2003 (retired in 2001 and came back to the NBA for the 2002-2003 season). Domantas was drafted 11th overall by the Orlando Magic, but was immediately traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. This year Sabonis averages 6.1 points per game and 21.7 minutes per game.

Kyle Wiltjer

The final Zag in the NBA, Kyle Wiltjer played two seasons for the Kentucky Wildcats and two seasons for the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The first season Kyle Wiltjer was apart of the Gonzaga Bulldogs he had to redshirt due to NCAA transfer rules. In the 2014-2015 season, Kyle Wiltjer wasted no time making an impact for the Bulldogs as he lead the team with 16.7 points per game and in three-point field goal percentage at .466. His first full season with the Zags he was named to the All-WCC first team and was named a Wooden Award Finalist, Oscar Robertson Trophy Finalist, Karl Malone Award Finalist and the Naismith Award Top 10.

While Wiltjer's junior season was good, his senior year was even better. At the beginning of the 2015-2016 season, Wiltjer was the top-vote getter for the Associated Press preseason All-American list, an SI.com preseason All-American and the CBSSports.com preseason player of the year. That year Wiltjer lead the WCC with 20.7 points per game, which also ranked 20th nationally. At the end of his senior year, Wiltjer was named an Associated Press honorable mention All-American.

While Wiltjer had a stellar career for Gonzaga, he went undrafted in last year's NBA draft. However, Wiltjer was immediately picked up by the Houston Rockets as an undrafted free agent, where he currently plays. Wiltjer averages 1.1 points per game and 3.2 minutes per game this season for the Houston Rockets.

*All statistics were found on ESPN.com