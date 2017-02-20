Williams-Goss named WCC player of the week - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Williams-Goss named WCC player of the week

By Gonzaga Athletics

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss was named the West Coast Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week Monday.

Williams-Goss received the weekly honor for the fourth time this season after helping top-ranked Gonzaga (28-0, 16-0 West Coast Conference) remain the nation's lone unbeaten team. He totaled 48 points in GU's 27th and 28th straight victories.

The redshirt junior made 15 of his 24 shots from the field (62.5 percent) and all 14 of his free-throw attempts. He added 14 assists, 11 rebounds and five steals.

Williams-Goss scored 30 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field in the win over San Francisco Thursday. He then scored a game-high 18 points against Pacific Saturday. The Happy Valley, Ore. native dished out seven assists in both games. Williams-Goss has made his last 30 free-throws.

For the weekend, Williams-Goss averaged 24.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.5 steals.

Gonzaga is at San Diego (12-16, 5-11 WCC) Thursday, before closing the regular season at home Saturday against BYU (19-10, 10-6).
 

Also Nominated:  Chase Foster, San Francisco; Nate Kratch, Santa Clara 
 
2016-17 WCC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week  
2/20 – Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga
2/13 – Lamond Murray Jr., Pepperdine
2/6 – Lamond Murray Jr., Pepperdine
1/30 – Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga
1/23 – Eric Mika, BYU
1/16 - Jared Brownridge, Santa Clara
1/9 – Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga
1/2 – Alec Wintering, Portland
12/26 – Jared Brownridge, Santa Clara
12/19 – Gabe Taylor, Portland
12/12 – Eric Mika, BYU
12/5 – Brett Bailey, San Diego
11/28 – Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga
11/21 – Eric Mika, BYU
11/14 – Jock Landale, Saint Mary’s
