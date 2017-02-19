Chiefs collapse in the 3rd period; lose to Americans 5-1 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Chiefs collapse in the 3rd period; lose to Americans 5-1

Spokane Chiefs

The Tri City Americans scored three straight power play goals in the third period as they broke open a 2-1 game to defeat the Spokane Chiefs 5-1 Saturday night in Kennewick, WA. Spokane has now lost all 5 games at Tri City this season as the Americans improved to 7-2 against the Chiefs this season. The loss left the Chiefs 8 points back of Portland for the final playoff spot in the WHL’s Western Conference with 13 games remaining in the season.

Tri City took a 1-0 lead after one as Parker AuCoin finished off a 2 on 1 break at 15:55 of the first period. The Americans would extend the lead to 2-0 after two as Nolan Yaremko scored a short handed tally at 15:46 of the period. The Chiefs would get on the board in the third as Kailer Yamamoto scored his team leading 34th of the season off a Jaret Anderson-Dolan assist at 4:22.

The Americans would then score power play goals at 9:24, 18:26 and 19:13 to finish the night 3 for 5 on the power play. Spokane went 0 for 3 as they outshot the Americans 39-28 in the contest. Spokane will return home to host the Americans next Saturday at the Spokane Arena at 7:05pm. Mike Boyle will have the call on 1510 KGA starting with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.

