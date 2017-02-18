Gonzaga tops Pacific on the road 74-58; clinches share of WCC title

STOCKTON, Calif. – The (RV) Gonzaga Bulldogs used a dominating second half to down Pacific 74-58 on the road on Saturday afternoon to secure at least a share of their 13th West Coast Conference Regular-Season Championship.

Emma Wolfram had her first double-double of the season and second in her career with a season-high 13 points and career-high 14 rebounds. Elle Tinkle (14), Jill Barta (13), and Kiara Kudron (12) joined her in double-figure scoring. Kudron added nine rebounds and Barta grabbed seven. Wolfram also tied her season high with four blocks.

The game started slow on the offensive end for both, but a fastbreak and-one layup from Laura Stockton to Kudron made it 9-4 Zags as Pacific had only one made field goal through the first four minutes. Both teams picked up some pace on the offensive end and GU led 13-9 at the 4:28 mark. The Zags held Pacific scoreless for a two-and-a-half minute stretch in the quarter and took their largest lead, 24-14, to the second quarter. GU dominated rebounds 17-7 and outscored PAC in the paint, 18-4. Kudron finished the quarter with seven points and five rebounds, and GU shot 46 percent from the field.

Pacific scored the first 11 points to start the second quarter to regain the lead, but Tinkle broke down the press with a layup to take it back at the 6:20 mark. Emma Stach broke the empty streak from long range at 3:45 as she nailed a triple to lead 34-29. Pacific regained the lead with a 6-0 run after Stach’s three. Barta took the lead back with two free throws and GU led 36-35 at the half. Kudron finished the half with nine points and six rebounds, and Wolfram tallied five points and seven rebounds. GU dominated in the paint 22-14 in points and 28-16 in rebounds, and shot 39 percent from the field.

Tinkle scored four points in transition to start the third quarter and GU led 40-38 after a Tiger three. Stockton came off a screen to hit a jumper at the 4:36 mark and Tinkle toed the line for two foul shots, as GU led 48-40, their largest lead of the half. When the run ended at the 1:32 mark Pacific had gone scoreless for almost four minutes and GU completed a 14-0 run to lead 56-41. GU shot 57 percent in the quarter and held Pacific to six points, leading 57-41 entering the fourth quarter after Wolfram swatted two Tiger shots on the last possession.

Four minutes into the fourth quarter GU led by 20+, 67-46 on a jumper from Zykera Rice. Pacific got no closer than within 12, as Gonzaga won 74-58 going away. The Bulldogs shot 54 percent in the second half from the field and 45 percent on the game.

Gonzaga dominated the rebounds, 54-29, and points in the paint, 44-20. They led in assists 18-10 and 15-7 in second-chance points. The Zags got out in transition again, scoring 18 fastbreak points to six from Pacific. The GU bench also outscored the Tigers reserves 24-11 as nine different Zags scored and 10 had rebounds.

The Bulldogs (22-5, 13-3 WCC) will look ahead to Senior Night on Thursday back in Spokane against San Diego at 6 pm. GU will honor seniors Makenlee Williams, Kiara Kudron, and Elle Tinkle and look to lock down sole possession of the WCC Championship and the number one seed in the WCC Tournament with a win.