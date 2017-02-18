Whitworth women fall to George Fox 73-54

By Brandon Loiler, Sports Information Assistant

SPOKANE, Wash. – After taking a three point lead at the half, the depth of George Fox's bench led to a 73-54 win over Whitworth in a Northwest Conference matchup on Friday night in Spokane. The Bruins outscored the Pirates 43-21 in the third and fourth quarter.

The Pirates fall out of playoff contention with the loss, moving to 10-14 overall (6-9) in the NWC and the #24 Bruins improve to 20-4 (12-3 NWC).

George Fox established a 20-12 lead in the first quarter on scores from six different players, starting off with an early bucket from Bailey McDevitt. Whitworth chipped away at the lead with four of eight first quarter points from Grace Douglas. Jessica Thoens capped the comeback with a half court shot at the buzzer to tie the game at 21-21.

Kaycee Creech and Kimberly Frost started the second quarter off for the Bruins with back-to-back buckets to go up four. But Douglas and Callie Harwood scored four points apiece to go up two (29-27) and Madison Moffat added another to give the Pirates a four points cushion with two and a half minutes to play. Moffat and Chloe Quinnett added four more to give take a 33-30 lead into the half.

George Fox's run started early in the third quarter, eliminating Whitworth's lead just two minutes in on a free throw from Creech and a three by Tavin Headings. Thoens finished another layup on a drive to the hoop for the Pirates' last lead of the game (35-34). The Bruins finished the quarter with six points from Kaitlin Jamieson and five points from Hailey Hartney to go up 57-47.

Quinnett, Harwood, and Thoens cut the Bruin's lead to seven with three consecutive finishes, but George Fox finished the game with a 15-2 run from five players. Jamieson led the charge with four points.

Bruins had 10 players play more than 10 minutes with two scoring nine points, Creech adding 12, and Jamieson scoring a team-high 15. Grace Douglas led all scorers with 17 on 8-12 shooting (1-2 3PT). The Pirates finished 36.7% from the floor (22-60), 25% from long range (3-12), and just under 60% (7-12) from the free throw line. George Fox shot 45.0% (27-60) from the field, 33.3% from behind the arc (7-21), and 63.2% (12-19) from the free throw line. The teams combined for 45 turnovers (GFU 22, WU 23) in a fast-paced contest. Moffat snagged a game-high seven rebounds and Chloe Quinnet dished a game-high three assists.

Next Up: The Pirates return to the Whitworth Fieldhouse for their last home game of 2016-17 to celebrate Senior Night against Lewis & Clark on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 4:00 p.m.